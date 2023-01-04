Winifred “Winnie” Moore Breegle, age 100 of Columbia, TN passed away January 3, 2023. She was born February 5, 1922, in Woodsfield, Ohio to the late Orville and Grace Moore. Winnie was an educator and served in the Navy.
She served as a cryptographer in the Navy’s "Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service” WAVES from 1944 until 1949. Her exceptional coding and decoding skills, coupled with her groundbreaking work with the Navajo Code talkers, were essential to the war effort. Thanks to her work, critical information was provided to wartime commanders, military leaders and the White House to impact the war and bring it to end. Her service helped blaze a trail for future generations of military women to follow and serve the nation in peace and war.
She is preceded in death by her husband George Isaac Breegle and brother, Lewis Moore. She is survived by, sons, Gary (Katina) Breegle, Bruce (Martha) Breegle; sister, Norma Cost; grandchildren, Betsy Breegle, Christy (Allan) Bean, Emily (Bryan) Delmar, Ryan (Krystelle) Breegle, Ethan Delmar, Caroline Delmar, Amelia Delmar, Hallie Delmar, Julia Delmar and great great grandchild, Elsie Bean.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00PM Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior of the service. Bruce Breegle and Pastor Gary Breegle officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174.
