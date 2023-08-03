As the 2024 presidential election draws nearer, a pressing question looms over the American political landscape: Can Donald Trump be prevented from running again? A growing chorus of voices, including some within his own party, are advocating for measures to lock him out of the race. The result will likely depend on whether legal avenues are viable and on addressing the deeply polarizing consequences of his potential candidacy.
The prospect of Trump seeking a return to the highest office in the land has stirred up impassioned responses from both his supporters and opponents. Among those who oppose his candidacy, there is a prevailing concern that the former president poses a significant threat to the stability and unity of the nation. They foresee further divisions and potential disruptions to the democratic process. In July of last year, Senate Judiciary Committee member Chris Coons of Delaware told Business Insider: "I think former President Trump is clearly, as was stated by Judge [Michael] Luttig, a clear and present danger to the democracy of the United States.” Luttig is a former federal judge who says Trump is plotting to overturn the 2024 election “in open and plain view” if he doesn’t get his way.
So the question remains: Can Trump be kept from running, and what legal avenues exist to address this issue?
One of the primary avenues being explored is the potential indictment in special counsel Jack Smith's probe into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Further, a target letter was issued to Trump, suggesting he might soon face charges related to his election interference — which adds another layer of complexity. If indicted and convicted, Trump's eligibility to run for office could be impacted, potentially deterring his candidacy. According to CNN, “The target letter cites three statutes that Trump could be charged with: pertaining to deprivation of rights; conspiracy to commit an offense against or defraud the United States; and tampering with a witness.” And according to the Associated Press, “Such letters often precede criminal charges.”
Moreover, Business Insider reported in November that the 14th Amendment could come into play, possibly preventing Trump from running in 2024. Section 3 of the amendment states that no person who has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States shall be eligible for public office. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, this provision has been cited as a potential avenue to restrict Trump's future candidacy — but there is some question as to the amendment’s application. As Business Insider’s Kelsey Vlamis reported, “While it lists senators, representatives, and electors as positions from which a person could be barred, the presidency is not explicitly named.”
The debate over keeping Trump from running also touches upon broader issues surrounding accountability, rule of law and the potential for further polarization. Critics argue that Trump's history of divisive rhetoric and disregard for norms raises concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. Ensuring that candidates meet certain ethical and legal standards is crucial for maintaining the public's trust in the democratic system. As noted by CNN’s Stephen Collinson, “If Trump becomes the Republican nominee while fighting to clear his name in any of these cases, voters would also be presented with the extraordinary dilemma of whether to put someone who could be a convicted felon into the Oval Office and whether to entrust him with the nation’s most vital secrets, national security and democracy.”
All this said, to date Trump has seemingly had little trouble navigating the legal battles, the impeachments and indictments. Like Teflon, things just seem to slide off him. And implementing measures to keep a former president from running for office is uncharted territory, fraught with legal and political complexities. Balancing constitutional principles, individual rights and the need for accountability poses a significant challenge.
While many want to keep Trump from running again, the decision ultimately rests with the American people. As the 2024 election approaches, voters hold the power to shape the nation's course by exercising their right to vote. Engaging in the democratic process, evaluating candidates based on their policies, character and leadership, is key to safeguarding the future of the country.
Whether Trump will be shut out remains to be seen. But remember that we all have a voice in what happens to our country, to our nation and the people in it. Your voice matters. My voice matters. Regardless of political affiliations, we all share a responsibility to participate in shaping the future of our democracy. Let us unite in our shared vision for a stronger, more inclusive America — in doing so, we can be prepared to confront even the most pressing issues of our time.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.
