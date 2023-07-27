As early voting continues until Saturday, and with a staggering 11 candidates currently in the running for the esteemed position of mayor, the future of our beloved city hangs in the balance. As a long-standing member of this community, I can't stress enough how vital it is for each and every one of us to exercise our right to vote in this race. Voting is the cornerstone of democracy. It is a privilege that gives us the power to shape the course of our society; it holds our elected representatives accountable. I hope my fellow Nashvillians will also cherish this opportunity to have our say in shaping the future of our city.
A shining example of the power of voting comes from renowned artist Taylor Swift. In a recent Instagram post, Swift passionately urged her followers to make their voices heard in the upcoming election.She clearly understands the influence each vote wields in transforming our community for the better.
Adding more insight to the importance of voting in this particular mayoral race, think about the three former Nashville mayors — Bill Purcell, Megan Barry and Karl Dean — who all expressed their thoughts in a recent Nashville Banner article. Notably, all three agreed that this election season has been lackluster, and it's now up to the candidates to inspire the voters. But we can be inspired simply because we know we are making a difference when we cast our individual vote. With numerous challenges and uncertainties facing our city, the candidates have a prime opportunity to lay out visionary plans to connect with Nashvillians. The next mayor must steer a city in which — according to a Vanderbilt Poll — around 56 percent of the population believes it's currently heading in the wrong direction.
In the ongoing mayoral race, a new Power Poll shows candidate and Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell gaining an increase in support, positioning himself as a strong contender for the runoff — possibly against fellow candidate Matt Wiltshire. The crowded field also includes state Sens. Jeff Yarbro and Heidi Campbell, who have struggled to gain traction. Another candidate, Republican Alice Rolli, has stood out by appealing to conservative voters. Regardless of the candidates, the city is bracing for a low voter turnout, emphasizing the urgency for all Nashvillians to engage in this critical democratic process and let their voices be heard.
According to a study by Pew Research Center, statistics reveal that around 69 percent of U.S. adults consider voting very important to be a good member of society. Democrats and Republicans alike, at around 70 percent each, agree on the significance of voting in this crucial race. Age and education also play roles in voter engagement. Older and more educated individuals place a higher value on most civic activities, highlighting the need to bridge the gap and encourage younger individuals to participate actively when it comes to voting. This is why I was pleased with Taylor Swift's exemplary call to action. Let’s continue that momentum.
Now more than ever, each of us must recognize the power we hold as citizens. No longer can we afford to believe that our vote does not matter; it absolutely does in this race. With a wide array of candidates representing diverse visions for Nashville's future, our votes can help shape the direction we want our city to take.
Our city deserves a strong leader who reflects our collective vision and values. This can only be achieved if we all exercise our right to vote. Nashville's future is in our hands, and it is our duty to make our voices heard loud and clear at the ballot box. So during early voting or on Election Day, cast your ballot with confidence, knowing that you are contributing to a brighter and more inclusive future for the heart and soul of Tennessee — our beloved Nashville.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.
