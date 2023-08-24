Nashville is known for its music, sports and hospitality, but our city has also been blessed with leaders who care deeply for our community — people like Father Charles Strobel, who passed away on Aug. 6, and who left many of us feeling the loss. Charlie, as he was called, was known for his untiring pursuit of social justice, and he left behind a legacy and a fine example we would all be wise to follow.
On a recent episode of his podcast No Small Endeavor, host Lee Camp revisits a 2020 interview with Strobel. In the episode, Camp notes that Strobel once complimented him via a quote from American writer Frederick Buechner: “One life on this earth is all that we get, whether it is enough or not enough, and the obvious conclusion would seem to be that at the very least we are fools if we do not live it as fully and bravely and beautifully as we can.” Strobel said Camp was not a fool. Nor was Charlie Strobel a fool — for certain, he lived his life fully and with the full intent of setting a good example.
Charlie’s life was truly evidence of the enduring power of kindness and the profound impact one individual can have on an entire community. Through his work with Room In The Inn, a nonprofit organization he founded, Charlie Strobel was a shining example of understanding and an advocate for those less fortunate. For those experiencing homelessness, Room In The Inn provides hope and safety. They can find support, shelter from the weather, a meal, computers to use, and referrals to other necessary services.
In the words of former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen: “Charlie accomplished a lot in his life, and I suspect that’s not why most of us are here this morning. We’re here because he was our friend, and he was very, very good at being a friend.” Such sentiments echoed throughout a memorial service held at First Horizon Park on Aug. 11, where individuals from all walks of life gathered to celebrate Charlie's enduring legacy.
In his No Small Endeavor interview, Strobel mentioned a childhood memory wherein he recognized the stark disparities between privilege and adversity, which ignited his lifelong commitment to advocacy. He said: “I knew that there was something wrong whenever you saw a white water fountain and a colored water fountain. You didn't know why, but you made some critical judgments about it. … In a simple way, a boy can make judgments. They're smart enough to develop a conscience.”
Strobel believed the younger generation holds the key to a brighter future. As he told Camp: “I think that's our hope for our future, that we've got a generation that has seen enough that they're going to … walk to the Capitol or to the courthouse and claim the right to do that without punishment or without jail time.”
Charlie Strobel was an authentic, caring man, and his life was not without challenges — some of which were extreme. For instance, he had to face the tragic and violent murder of his mother, Mary Catherine Strobel, in the mid-1980s — a situation that tested his faith and commitment to forgiveness. But in the face of that horrific situation, he and his siblings chose to advocate against the death penalty for the man who had taken their mother's life. As Charlie once shared, “Forgiveness means peace. … But you can never even the score by killing one, or killing a thousand.”
Strobel’s journey from unimaginable loss to advocating for the value of forgiveness proves we have the capacity for grace and healing. We can find ways to mourn, cope and move on. Charlie Strobel did not stop working or advocating for others when he lost his mother. If anything, his fight became one of even greater effort.
In bidding farewell to Charlie Strobel, we reflect on his life's work. His legacy reminds us that we can all be instruments of change, that forgiveness can heal even the deepest wounds, and that together we can create a world where social injustices become fewer or less pronounced. May we all be inspired by his example, and may his memory serve as a reminder that a life well-lived is to live “bravely and beautifully” — which in turn betters the lives of others.
We'll miss you, Charlie, but your legacy will continue to inspire us all.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.
