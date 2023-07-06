In the midst of ongoing discussions surrounding the Titans stadium deal, the attention has now shifted to a remarkable new development that holds the potential to transform Nashville's East Bank. As reported last month by multiple local media outlets, renowned software giant Oracle Corp. recently unveiled a conceptual rendering of a visionary bridge that will connect Germantown to East Nashville. Like so many, I am thrilled to witness this significant step forward in Nashville's progress, and I appreciate Mayor John Cooper’s efforts.
Says Mayor Cooper in a statement: "This new bridge built by Oracle will create a new, convenient way for walkers and bikers to get across the river. Residents who live in McFerrin Park, for example, will be able to take this bridge to the farmers market, a Sounds game, or to a job downtown. Making it easy and more affordable to get around Nashville is an essential component of our larger East Bank vision.”
Mayor Cooper and his team have been thinking ahead. With the traffic situation as it is in Nashville, anything that enables us to get around without having to drive is of great appeal. Better still, Nashville will not be footing any of the bill — and our city will gain many new jobs. As the Nashville Post reported early on, Cooper said in May 2021, “This is the largest private investment and the largest job creation deal in our history — all with no expense in our budget and no new debt. Oracle’s $1.2 billion investment will create thousands of quality jobs and help our kids succeed in the digital economy.”
The Oracle bridge will be a vital link — not just in terms of physical connectivity, but I believe as a symbol of Nashville's growth and prosperity.
Mayor Cooper and his team have worked to secure a deal that ensures Oracle bears the costs of the bridge and other infrastructure improvements. According to the Nashville Business Journal, Oracle will “fund up to $175 million of infrastructure upfront,” which goes toward the construction of the bridge, greenways, road and utilities. This investment will reportedly be reimbursed through a 50 percent property tax discount over a 25-year period, with the remaining costs falling on Oracle. Thus, Nashville residents can rest assured that their tax dollars are not being diverted toward the project.
The Oracle bridge is, as the NBJ notes, just “one prominent piece” of the broader East Bank development, which promises to bring tremendous positive impact to our city. As reported in 2021 by The Tennessean, with Oracle's $1.2 billion investment, the 65-acre River North campus will not only provide an estimated 8,500 new jobs by 2031, but also bring aesthetic improvements and increased opportunities for Nashville's workforce. These well-paying jobs, with a reported average salary of $110,000, will contribute to the economic prosperity of our community while positioning Nashville as a hub for technology and innovation.
Mayor Cooper has had to face many challenges. As I wrote back in January, he has navigated a pandemic, faced natural disasters like tornadoes and dealt with the 2020 Christmas Day bombing. Further, the Titans stadium deal has been in the spotlight more so than potential development of the East Bank. That has not been an easy trail for the mayor to blaze. To that end, I have to applaud Mayor Cooper for his vision and dedication to Nashville's progress despite the completely unforeseen challenges he has had to endure.
Now, with the unveiling of the Oracle bridge plan, I can only imagine the delight Mayor Cooper must feel knowing his dedication has not been in vain. This potentially transformative development will be a testament to his leadership and the remarkable growth Nashville has achieved during his tenure. Mayor Cooper's legacy will be one of forward-thinking, inclusive urban planning, and a commitment to ensuring a bright future for all Nashvillians. You are appreciated, Mayor Cooper. The Oracle bridge will stand as a testament to your vision and perseverance, and Nashville's residents eagerly await the future it will unlock.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.