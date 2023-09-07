Today we find ourselves reflecting on the career of former Gov. Don Sundquist, a man who left an indelible mark on Tennessee's political landscape. Since the news of his passing broke late last month, many have stopped to remember the positive contributions he made to our state.
Don Sundquist was a name synonymous with Tennessee politics, a Republican leader who achieved a feat few can boast: “Mr. Sundquist never lost an election in eight tries in Tennessee — six for Congress and two for governor,” according to The New York Times. From his victories in Congress to his successful runs for governor, Sundquist's ability to connect with voters and drive his vision forward was pretty remarkable, and spoke volumes as to how he valued his constituents. According to Beth Fortune, a former Nashville Banner reporter who also served as Sundquist’s communications director: “Gov. Sundquist was a connector. He delighted in bringing people together from all walks of life to work for the common good. It was a hallmark of his governorship.”
Gov. Sundquist's legacy is marked by several significant achievements that impacted the lives of countless Tennesseans. His Families First welfare reform program, designed to empower recipients to find employment while offering essential support, demonstrated his commitment to both fiscal responsibility and social welfare. According to The Washington Post: “In his second term, Mr. Sundquist proposed repealing the sales tax on groceries, saving each Tennessee family of four nearly $500 per year. He also recommended repealing the franchise and excise taxes and replacing them with a ‘fair business tax’ that treats all companies the same. The levy was 2½ percent on profits and 2½ percent on salaries for all companies.” These proved his desire for equity and fairness.
Beyond the realm of politics, Sundquist's legacy is defined by a steadfast commitment to making a tangible difference. Colleagues and luminaries within our community echo their recognition of his contributions. Lamar Alexander, a former Tennessee governor and U.S. senator, aptly observed that Sundquist “put the state ahead of his own political interests." These words encapsulate Sundquist's dedication to public service and the well-being of Tennessee. Democratic U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis added: “Don Sundquist was a man of his word. … He was a man of good character and moral rectitude, and his was a life well lived.”
Despite efforts and intentions, Sundquist's second term as governor was met with controversy, particularly surrounding his proposal for a state income tax. While opinions on the matter differ, it's undeniable that Sundquist's willingness to grapple with difficult issues showed his commitment to confronting challenges head on, even when it meant facing dissent. He was willing to go against what was popular when he believed it was the right thing to do for the greater good of Tennessee. And to this day, many — myself included — can only applaud him for his efforts.
Sundquist's prowess extended beyond politics. He was known for his love of golf — a sport that, much like politics, presents formidable challenges that demand strategic thinking, patience and resilience. Perhaps that’s why the game resonated with him, offering an outlet to channel his determination and will to overcome obstacles.
Sundquist was also obviously guided by his love for and commitment to his family — his wife, children and grandchildren. I was pleasantly surprised to learn that he’d been married to his wife Martha for 64 years. That’s quite a record. Being married to a politician can be a difficult road: Every decision is under scrutiny, and it takes a special person to meet those challenges, to be that support system.
As we bid farewell to former Gov. Sundquist, let us remember the positive contributions he made and the inspiration he leaves behind. To echo Rep. Cohen, I believe Sundquist’s life was indeed “well-lived,” and I hope Martha and her family can find comfort within those words.
I extend my warmest regards and deepest sympathies to the Sundquist family during this time of sorrow and loss.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.
