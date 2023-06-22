Former President Donald Trump is in the news again with yet another indictment. The latest indictment relates to 37 felony counts of alleged misconduct and wrongdoing, including the mishandling and the deliberate withholding of top-secret and classified documents. This includes documents that put national security at risk. If you read the indictment and examine it for yourself, you will see the charges are of serious concern. This could be the time that Trump’s actions face genuine consequences — he faces real legal repercussions, including imprisonment.
The case is stronger than some might think. As reported by The New York Times on June 11, the indictment contains “extensive” and “damaging” testimony from two former attorneys of former President Trump. The Times reports that “M. Evan Corcoran, who was hired to represent the former president after the Justice Department issued a subpoena for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, could be a key witness in the trial.” Corcoran had written notes quoting Trump as saying: “I don’t want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don’t. I don’t want you looking through my boxes.” Corcoran’s notes also show Mr. Trump suggesting that Corcoran should “pluck” any incriminating documents out before turning materials over to the federal investigators.
According to the indictment, as further reported by Tennessee Lookout, “Trump brought boxes of classified documents with him from Washington to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, when he left office.” Moreover, “many documents were marked top secret and contained highly sensitive information about U.S. and foreign military capabilities. Trump knew the materials were classified and went to great lengths to conceal his possession of them, even after the grand jury subpoenaed them, according to the indictment.”
Preserving our national security should be of the utmost importance to any president! While it is true that other former officials have made mistakes and self-reported improper possession of sensitive documents, federal prosecutors believe Trump's actions were intentional — especially considering his ongoing efforts to conceal his possession of the materials. Trump's proclamations of innocence on social media have done little to allay these concerns.
Within the Republican Party, reactions to the former president’s indictment have been mixed. Yes, some — like former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson — would like Trump to drop out of the presidential race. Others continue to show loyalty to Trump, despite the mounting scandals, no doubt driven by their desire to maintain the support of his fervent base.
Let me say clearly here that an indictment alone doesn't automatically make Trump guilty. Every defendant deserves the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise. However, like Arizona Republic opinion columnist EJ Montini,I advise you toread the indictment.Do not solely rely on the media’s interpretations. Despite the hard work of those in the media, it’s always best to examine the facts for yourself. Only then can we shape an informed opinion based on the evidence presented.
For better or worse, and if not convicted or jailed, Trump could still become president if he wins the GOP nomination. As reported by NPR, there is nothing in the Constitution that prohibits candidates with criminal records from holding office. This means Trump could weather the indictment and win the presidency; he could avoid conviction but fail to secure the presidency; or he could face imprisonment. As The Hill’s opinion contributor Jonathan Turley said on Fox News, “All the government has to do is stick the landing on one count, and [Trump] could have a terminal sentence. You’re talking about crimes that have a 10- or 20-year period as a maximum.”
But you can bet it won’t be as easy as that. As NPR further reported, “Expect Trump's team to file lots of motions with the goal of dismissing the cases, but also to hold the ball out, hoping he wins the presidency again and potentially takes steps to shut down these cases and investigations.” And though Republicans may be divided in their support for Trump, there is still no way of knowing whether his legal troubles will diminish his prospects for a successful presidential campaign in 2024.
In addition to reading the indictment, I would also encourage everyone reading this to use this moment as an opportunity. As Americans, we can come together and demand a better future, guided by leaders who prioritize our nation’s security and who will work toward a more united society. Though the Constitution does not prohibit candidates with criminal records from holding office, it does allow each of us to have a voice. We can use our voices to ensure we gain or keep a president who upholds the principles we hold dear, placing the reputation and well-being of America above personal interests. Let us demand accountability, integrity and true leadership from our elected officials. Our nation's future depends on it.
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post, and The News.
