As recently reported by The Washington Post, former President Trump has suggested that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol “could have been avoided if his vice president had cooperated in overturning the results” of the 2020 election. Trump goes so far as to say: “Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn’t have had ‘Jan. 6’ as we call it.”
As Trump tries to minimize the events of that day, let’s not forget that “Jan. 6,” as he so nonchalantly refers to it, left five people dead and dozens of others injured, including 140 police officers. Let’s also not forget that, as the Post notes, “a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol on that day following months of false claims by Trump that the election was stolen from him.”
The former president is still claiming election fraud — but now making the claim that former Vice President Mike Pence should shoulder the responsibility for the Capitol riots. Trump made these statements in response to Pence’s recent remark that “history will hold Donald Trump accountable.” The attempt to blame Pence is likely just another form of misdirection — an attempt to keep Americans from looking too closely at the many charges, some criminal, for which Trump is currently under investigation.
The Washington Post reported in April of last year — with updates to its report earlier this month — that “the Justice Department is investigating the handling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago and efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, with a special counsel appointed in November to oversee both investigations.” The same article mentions the investigation into Georgia’s election results and the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into the $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
But while Trump is working to steer any responsibility away from himself by placing blame on Pence, our own state leaders remain silent. Both Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and senior U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn remain quiet despite the disconcerting rhetoric coming from Trump.
I suppose we should not be surprised.
Gov. Lee has been silent on many issues affecting Tennesseans — from Tennessee health care workers facing physical threats during COVID to state Sen. Joey Hensley’s opioid nonsense, the Hillsdale controversyand more.
As for Sen. Blackburn, the day after the attack on the Capitol, The Tennessean’s David Plazas wrote that “readers across Middle Tennessee expressed their disappointment” in Blackburn and her fellow Sen. Bill Hagerty. Originally, Blackburn planned to object to the vote count, but changed her mind after the insurrection. Plazas noted in his column that one reader called Blackburn “Trump’s parrot,” saying she “should be held accountable” for sedition. Another stated: “I am appalled at our elected officials participating in Trump’s last stand. Sedition, plain and simple, they should all hang their heads in shame for taking part in and supporting this disgusting display in our nation’s capital. They should probably be charged. A very sad day for Tennessee and Tennesseans indeed.” Another: “I’ve never had any doubt that Marsha Blackburn would be an embarrassment to the people of Tennessee.”
If Gov. Lee or Sen. Blackburn had any real feeling for the people of Tennessee, or for people in general, would they be quietly standing by, effectively supporting Trump and his claim that Pence is to blame for the violence that took place in our Capitol?
It is astounding to me after witnessing the violence on Jan. 6 and knowing why it came about — after seeing Trump’s lack of remorse and after the evidence substantiating that no election fraud ever existed — how any politician who cares about their constituents could keep quiet. Why not admit that the guy they supported and who they originally thought was a good fit for America has not turned out to be the kind of person we want to run our country? Look at Trump’s track record: He’s leaving bodies in his wake, and pointing the finger at someone else to divert blame.
Why not say, “Enough!”
Bill Freeman
Bill Freeman is the owner of FW Publishing, the publishing company that produces the Nashville Scene, Nfocus, the Nashville Post and The News.
