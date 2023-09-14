It's no secret that the current business climate in Tennessee is primed for entrepreneurs, specifically those looking to launch or expand a small business. As a proud owner of an independent business in Memphis, I understand that the ability to recruit and retain talented employees is a primary factor that determines whether or not your business will be successful.
As the opportunities for skilled professionals continue to expand, offering comprehensive and diverse health insurance options is essential to remaining competitive. Securing access to a sound health plan is more than a benefit – it’s a strategic investment that shows employees that their employer is committed to their well-being. If employees are burdened with high health care costs, attracting and keeping a skilled workforce becomes challenging, ultimately hindering economic growth across the state.
That's why I hope our elected leaders in Washington think twice before supporting legislation that would curtail access to affordable pharmacy benefits that so many small business owners and our employees rely on. I urge Tennessee lawmakers to recognize the pivotal role pharmacy benefit companies play in reducing costs for thousands of patients across our state and address the actual root cause of the issue with free market solutions.
We all know that prescription drug prices have skyrocketed, making it increasingly difficult for so many Americans and their families to afford the medications they need to stay healthy. These concerns need to be addressed by our nation's policymakers, but in a manner that genuinely benefits the constituents they represent.
Rather than targeting pharmacy benefit companies, which work to help save employers like me nearly $900 in savings on prescription costs per patient annually, elected leaders who want to support the growth of our small businesses should focus on increasing competition in the pharmaceutical industry. It makes no sense to eliminate the one link in the chain that we know actually helps secure savings.
Along with securing savings for employers pharmacy benefit companies provide us with flexibility that is critical when designing what health benefit works best for our unique needs as a business. Implementing large-scale government initiatives that these benefits would create exorbitant upfront costs, specifically harming small businesses that have fewer resources and choices at their disposal. Instead, we must actively honor free market principles by promoting healthy competition in the pharmaceutical sector.
Senator Rand Paul recently explained, “The truth is the left’s bill is being rammed through the Senate because some special interests want to weaken PBMs. Drug companies don’t like that PBMs have the size and bargaining power to cut into their profit margins, and they blame a complicated payment system PBMs use for why they won’t lower prices. Drug companies want to sell as many prescription drugs as possible. They pay large rebates so PBMs will list their drugs in health plans where they will be prescribed to the most patients. When this system works properly, the drug company gets to sell the most drugs at the lowest price, and since the insurance company saves money, patients benefit from lower premiums.”
What Senator Paul describes is a competitive market working at its best, but of course the left would rather undermine competition and serve special interests than protect the free market and the businesses who rely on them.
Giving the federal government a larger foothold in the pharmaceutical supply chain will directly inhibit this type of competition, which is vital to maintaining an open marketplace. If you look at the history of market economies, when government involvement becomes too prevalent or domineering, companies' competitive spirits get eliminated, resulting in a downturn of growth.
If legislators continue promoting policies that replace private industry with government, we risk smothering the driving force that helps deliver more accessible treatment options. This will only harm taxpayers and working-class Tennesseans and Americans seeking to make a living.
As a first-generation immigrant who has experienced firsthand the opportunities and freedoms our country offers, I believe in the power of a free market to drive progress and prosperity. As an entrepreneur, I've witnessed how a dynamic and competitive economic environment propels our nation and citizens to succeed. Rather than steering America towards a nationalized healthcare system, our lawmakers take this opportunity to preserve the vitality and longevity of our free-market system by protecting pharmacy benefits for businesses and patients alike.
Rafi Chowdhury is a first-generation immigrant and small business owner in Memphis, Tennessee.
