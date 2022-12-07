The Nashville area saw 2,493 home closings in November — a 38 percent decrease from the mark of the same month in 2021.
This follows an October with 2,824 home closings, a 30 percent drop from the figure of the previous year’s same month, according to a Greater Nashville Realtors release
Relatedly, the average number of days on the market for a single-family home in November was 41, following the previous period’s mark of 39. Until recently, the monthly days-on-the-market figures consistently had been in the high 20s.
There were 1,776 sales pending at the end of November, compared to 3,112 pending sales for the same month last year. Pending sales were down significantly in October and September, too.
The median price for a residential single-family home in October was $468,000; for a condominium, $345,000. This compares with November 2021’s median residential and condominium prices of $425,000 and $298,050, respectively.
Inventory continues its monthly upward trajectory. At the end of November, the mark was 9,757, up from 4,732 for the same month of last year. At the end of October, the mark was 10,128, up from 5,260 for the same period in 2021.
Steve Jolly, Greater Nashville Realtors president, said the robust inventory numbers are the result, in part, of homeowners postponing their plans to sell. Adding to the overall lessening of activity: Residential developers are slowing their work until interest rates drop, he added.
“If inflation holds steady, expect the prices to do the same through the winter months,” Jolly said in the release. “Many experts predict more interest rate increases in the short term, and a return to lower rates by the end of 2023.”
The GNR data collected was taken from Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.