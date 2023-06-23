Earlier this week, Chartwell Residential announced the completion of the first phase of Chartwell Commons at Beechcroft.
The 124-rental development in Spring Hill is Chartwell's first built-to-rent community.
“Chartwell Residential is continuously seeking opportunities to fulfill the real estate needs of Middle Tennessee," Chartwell Residential partner Will Schaedle said in a news release.
"This built-to-rent model is a direct reflection of people’s desire to live in upscale neighborhoods without the commitment of a long-term investment. We are confident that the Chartwell Commons residents will be pleased with the new community. This will be the first of many built-to-rent communities to come.”
Phase one of the community includes 52 homes, and the entire development is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. The community offers nine floorplans to choose from, including the option of high-end kitchens and fenced yards. The community also includes a clubhouse, resort-style pool, grilling area, and playground.
Franklin Construction Group (FCG), Chartwell’s in-house construction firm, is the general contractor for Chartwell Commons at Beechcroft. FCG currently has more than $300 million in active construction apartment and residential projects throughout Middle Tennessee, including Chartwell at Marathon, a multi-family development project in Nashville that is 50 percent complete and will begin preleasing in Fall 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.