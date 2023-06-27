HCA Health Services of Tennessee Inc. has paid about $10.6 million for a Nolensville property on which it plans a freestanding emergency medical facility, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
As the Post reported in April, TriStar Health, the local brand of HCA Healthcare hospitals, has filed a letter of intent for the $18 million facility.
The raw land (the acreage is unclear) sits in both Davidson and Williamson counties about four miles north of the main commercial area of Nolensville and near the intersection of Burkitt Place Drive and Nolensville Road. Nearby is located Hoss Loaded Burger Shop and Burkitt Commons (see here).
If approved, the TriStar Southern Hills satellite facility will offer 12 exam rooms, a trauma room, a lab and an imaging department.
In addition, TriStar is also planning on a freestanding emergency department in Bellevue (read here) and, in February, proposed a $21 million East Nashville satellite location (read here). The latter will sit on the site of Shugga Hi, a locally owned cafe and bakery.
“TriStar Health wants to enhance access to emergency medical care in Nolensville and the surrounding communities by building a freestanding emergency room,” TriStar spokesperson Anna-Lee Cockrill told the Post in April. “The new facility will fill a critical gap in access to emergency care.”
The seller in the Nolensville transaction was Burkitt Commons II LLC, which paid about $4.55 million for the property in December 2018. Veteran Brentwood real estate official John McReynolds oversaw the LLC.
