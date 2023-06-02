In April, the top sale on our list of pricey abodes came from downtown at the Four Seasons, where a shrouded buyer paid $11 million for a custom condo. From there, we see new construction all over the Middle Tennessee area — at upward of $3.5 million, you might as well get what you really, really want. There’s also a sale to an odd coupling out of Canada and a spotting from our not-so-secret “mystery millionaire” from December.
Below are April’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 160 2nd Ave. S.
Buyer: Sandra K. Newman, trustee of The Vine Hill Trust
Sale price: $11 million
Seller: 151 Nashville Project LP
Seller’s agent: Unknown
Buyer’s agent: Unknown
Happy double digits, Four Seasons! This condo in the new FS building downtown sold for $11 million, straight from the builder to a trust. The particular space must have some extremely fancy custom work, as most other sales in the building have gone for less than half that.
2. Canterbury Drive, Nashville 37205
Buyer: Mabrey Shannon Trustee, The Tulip Tree Trust
Sale price: $5.25 million
Sellers: Jefferson Cooper Orr and Lori S. Orr
Sellers’ agent: Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Christie Wilson, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services
Attorney Jefferson Cooper Orr and wife, Lori, sold this 5,500-square foot home for more than $5 million. The listing boasts that everything is “new, but the timeless, classic façade!” The home, which is in Belle Meade, has been opened up for a more modern feel inside with soapstone, marble, white oak floors, a finished basement with full bath and two bonus rooms. There are five bedrooms and six and a half baths total and a brand new pool outside with evergreen trees for privacy.
3. Sunset Road, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Reed Family Trust
Sale price: $4.75 million
Seller: Aspen Construction
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Axel Reed, MODE Properties
This Aspen Construction home was the company’s 2022 Parade of Homes build. The $4.75 million price tag included an allowance for a $250,000 pool. Outside where a pool may live one day are a covered outdoor entertainment area, wood burning fireplace, outdoor kitchen and more than two acres of land. The outdoor space also includes a porte-cochere style driveway and a four-car garage for when it’s time to take the cars indoors. In addition to five bedrooms and six and half bathrooms, the home also has a main level bonus room and bar, all trimmed with wood details in rooms with vaulted ceilings and wood beams.
4. McMillan Road, Franklin 37064
Buyers: Joseph Nicholas and Kayce Fulton Lane
Sale price: $4.5 million
Seller: David T. Holt
Seller’s agent: LeAnne Constantine, Constantine Turner Real Estate
Buyers’ agent: Michelle Maldonado and Amanda Gleaton, Compass RE
Joseph Nicholas Lane, an executive an Enviva Inc., an energy company that “aggregates a natural resource, wood fiber, and processes it into a transportable form, wood pellets,” bought this home for $4.5 million with his wife, Kayce. The home sits on more than 20 acres in Leipers Fork near the village. The listing calls the property a “park-like, 20 acre estate” that is “the perfect place to relax, ride horses, swim, and entertain on an intimate or grand scale.” The acreage includes a six-stall horse barn and a storage bar and then a stable, “which is home to the infamous Mr. Winston.” “We have no idea who Mr. Winston is, but he does sound like a selling point.) The stone used on the home was hand cut on the property, and the home itself features seven fireplaces, a heated salt water pool, four-car garage, finished basement with a bar and kitchen, billiard room, theater room, “man cave,” exercise room and a guest suite with full bath.
5. Woodlawn Drive, Nashville 37215
Buyers: Christopher and Andrea Gabor Diamantis
Sale price: $4.5 million
Seller: DSRM, LLC
Seller’s agent: Lacey Newman and Jonathan Heard, Compass RE
Buyers’ agent: Jack Miller, PARKS
Christopher Diamantis, our “mystery millionaire” from late 2022, has purchased this home on the much-desired Woodlawn Drive for $4.5 million. This home is “for the buyer wanting to live amongst prestigious properties.” Millworks Homes designed this 7,600-square-foot space, which the listing says “gracefully walks the line between style & function, with an emphasis on natural light & organic materials creating a serene & relaxed aesthetic.” The house was designed with something they’re calling an “Amazon entrance” for discrete delivery of packages. The kitchen has its own walk-in pantry and working area with a prep sink and room for another refrigerator. The main suite includes a dual shower, dual closers and a dressing area with a view of the back yard.
6. Harlow Drive, College Grove 37046
Buyers: Emanuele Saputo and Emilie Bocchia
Sale price: $4.25 million
Seller: TN Home, LLC
Seller’s agent: Johan Andries Kok, Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC
Buyers’ agent: Schuyler Whitesell, Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC
Emanuele "Lino" Saputo, is an Italian-Canadian billionaire who owns various businesses, including the Saputo cheese empire. Emilie Bocchia was a player for Les Canadiennes of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League who also worked in marketing at Saputo while a player since she wasn’t drawing a salary in athletics. Outside of the work linkage, it’s unclear how these two are connected, but they did purchase a home in College Grove in April for just more than $4.25 million. The home sits on less than an acre with views of the Troubadour Golf Club’s course.
7. Franklin Hills Lane, Franklin 37067
Buyers: Darren R. and Stephanie J. Beardsley
Sale price: $4,057,118
Seller: Legacy Homes of TN, LLC
Seller’s agent: McClain Holloway Franks and Paxton Williams, Battle Ground Realty
Buyers’ agent: Susan Hoag, The Wilson Group Real Estate Services
On more than five acres in Franklin, this home is just minutes from downtown. At almost 8,000 square feet, this home includes a walk-out porch, a theater, an exercise room and more. Darren and Stephanie Beardsley are sure to enjoy the rolling hills from the “massive rear deck.”
8. Harding Place, Nashville 37215
Buyers: William Stefek and Michael Rogers
Sale price: $3.8 million
Seller: 508 Investors LLC
Seller’s agent: Josh Cannon, Vision Realty Partners, LLC
Buyers’ agent: Jeff D. Brown, Black Lion Realty
William Stefek and Michael Rogers, Nashville Ballet donors, got this Green Hills home for just under $4 million. The new construction is nearly 7,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. This home has “way more to offer than what the eye can see” like a hidden bourbon closet with a custom entryway. (Technically any closet with a bottle of bourbon in it fits this bill, but we bet this one is super fancy.) “No expense spared,” this listing reads.
9. Robertson Academy Road, Nashville 37220
Buyer: Guy E. Whitesman, Trustee 23, W. Gordon Preservation Trust
Sale price: $3.75 million
Seller: Baird Graham Company LLC
Seller’s agents: Melissa R. Clough and Andy Clough, Clough Team Realty
Buyer’s agent: Jacob Rowland Tate, The Tate Brokerage
This new home by Baird Graham Company was designed by architect Christopher Architecture & Interiors. The custom 5,100-square-foot Oak Hill house has the coveted “room for a pool” along with design materials like stucco, reclaimed wood and Tennessee fieldstone. The home has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a three-car garage and is on just more than one acre.
10. Broad Oaks Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Alexander K. and Ashlee Lynn Johnson
Sale price: $3,700,325
Seller: Team Estate Trust
Seller’s agent: Heather L. Roberts, PARKS
Buyers’ agent: Robert Evanoff, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Woodmont Realty
This six bedroom, six and a half bath home includes high ceilings throughout with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the study and family room. The dining room opens into a covered patio with a pool and the upper level of the 6,200-square-foot abode includes an ensuite bedroom and a large media room. There’s also an attached guest home with its own kitchen and covered patio.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.