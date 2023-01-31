This month’s list of high-dollar home sales is a who’s who of random millionaires — though it’s possible this list fits that description every month. William Harrison Frist Jr. and his wife, Ashley, forked over $8,250,000 for a vintage estate in Belle Meade. Brent Dougherty, co-host of 104.5 The Zone show 3HL, and wife, Kelly, a real estate agent, paid almost $5 million for new construction in Franklin.
There’s also a family of fitness gurus, a printing exec, a serial entrepreneur and possibly an early reality TV cast member.
Below are December’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 615 Westview Ave., Nashville 37205
Buyers: William Harrison Frist Jr. and Ashley Huff Frist
Sale price: $8,250,000
Sellers: Paul and Leigh Ann Gravette
Sellers’ agent: Shelly Bearden, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Steve G. Fridrich, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Harrison Frist Jr., CEO at Navihealth and eldest son of former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, and his wife Ashley, bought the highest dollar home on this list in December. A Headline Homes from 2016 notes Harrison and Ashley met when she was an aide to Sen. John Cornyn and that he proposed in the dome of the U.S. Capitol. That’s a meetcute of Headline Homes caliber, for sure. The home was sold by entrepreneur Paul Gravette. (You can read about Gravette in this extensive profile of him on his website.) About the 1969 vintage home: The Frists will enjoy more than 8,200 square feet with six bedrooms, four full baths, two half baths on an acre and a half in Belle Meade.
2. 5020 Franklin Pike, Nashville 37220
Buyers: Brendan and Megan Lauber
Sale price: $8 million
Seller: BryMak & Associates Inc.
Seller’s agent: Rebecca Norris DiNapoli, Compass RE
Buyers’ agent: Stephen Neal, Fridrich & Clark Realty
In nearly 12,000 square feet, this home has two and a half kitchens, a movie room, exercise room, office spaces, six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half baths with a floor plan “made for entertaining,” according to the listing. There are three outdoor balconies and a courtyard-style pool. The home was purchased by Brendan and Megan Lauber — not entirely sure if this is the payment tech company founder Brendan Lauber from The Millionaire Matchmaker, but if so, happy for him. Maybe he did finally meet his millionaire match.
3. 9252 Lehigh, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Wendy Hope Heckmann, Wendy Hope Heckmann Trust
Sale price: $8 million
Sellers: Christopher Diamantis and Andrea Gabor Diamantis
Sellers’ agent: Jack Miller, PARKS
Buyer’s agent: Lauren Bonavenia Lauer, Exit Realty Music City
Christopher Diamantis, described here as a “mystery millionaire” in the same article where they give you half of his life story, bought and sold this home this year, apparently putting a couple million into the home and then reselling it. The listing says this 9,200-square-foot home looks “SO MUCH BETTER” in person than in pics (don’t we all) and that there’s no way to “truly capture the scale of these rooms, the door and window heights, and the VAST amount of LIGHT in this home!” The home is on a 3.5-acre lot in Brentwood that boasts a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and large fenced yard. It was purchased by Wendy Hope Heckmann, co-owner of Myriad Publishing and wife of the late billionaire Richard Heckmann.
4. 1549 Sunset Road, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Taylor Family Trust
Sale price: $7.7 million
Seller: Legend Homes LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Jon Sexton, Benchmark Realty, LLC
This beast of a living space in Brentwood was a 2022 Parade Home. The new, modern build was sold with all 9,400 square feet fully furnished. Inside the home there are arcustone details throughout with vaulted ceilings and dramatic, oversized windows. Outside there’s a pool adjacent to a ‘70s conversation pit style fireplace area and a large covered patio with separate fireplace.
5. 440 Boyd Mill Ave., Franklin 37064
Buyers: Kirk and Genie Kelso
Sale price: $5,517,000
Seller: Montgomery Classic Construction
Seller’s and buyers’ agent: Brent McLay, PARKS
Executive vice president of Lewisburg Printing Company Kirk Kelso and his wife, Genie, purchased this more than $5.5 million piece of new construction in Franklin. The brand new home sits on more than two acres and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half baths and a pool.
6. 1616 West End Ave., Nashville 37203
Buyers: Eric and Miiko Crafton
Sale price: $5.1 million
Seller: 1600 West End Avenue Partners LLC
Seller’s agent: Zach Goodyear and Sydney McCann, VILLAGE
Buyers’ agent: Bob Parks, Parks Property Management, LLC
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo in the Broadwest building downtown includes just under 4,500 square feet of space. Purchasers Eric and Miiko Crafton had the condo shell built custom and closed on the final home in the 24-floor tower in December.
7. 6128 Lookaway Circle, Franklin 37067
Buyers: Flavia and Vincent Del Monte
Sale price: $4,779,539
Seller: Partners in Building of Tennessee LLC
Seller’s agent: Barbara Ann Jeter, PARKS
Buyers’ agent: Ann Hoke, Ann Hoke & Associates Keller Williams
Fitness family Vince and Flavia Del Monte bought this custom home in Franklin. Vince is known for his “skinny to muscular” fitness business endeavors and his wife, Flavia, has a line of Flavilicious fitness videos with various “-licious” titles in the mix like Mommylicious and Curvalicious. Their newly built 5,500-square-foot home is very spacelicious, including five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom with an outdoor pool.
8. 573 Bonaire Lane, Franklin 37064
Buyers: Kelly Rayburn Dougherty and Edward Brenton Dougherty
Sale price: $4,629,042
Seller: Legend Homes LLC
Seller’s agents: Angela Crutcher and PJ Littleton, Westhaven Realty
Buyers’ agent: Kelly Dougherty, VILLAGE
The buyer Kelly Rayburn Dougherty served as her own agent on this home that she purchased with her husband Edward Brenton Dougherty, who co-hosts sports show 3HL on 104.5 The Zone and goes by Brent. The 6,700-square-foot Franklin home backs up to a wooded ridgeline in Westhaven and has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four half baths. Legend Homes LLC built the custom home, which also includes an infinity pool, athletic court and outdoor kitchen.
9. 3570 Gray Lane, Thompsons Station 37179
Buyer: Unknown
Sale price: $4.5 million
Seller: BGC Land LLC
Seller’s agent: Brent Thompson and Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS
Buyer’s agent: Kathleen Lunny, Benchmark Realty, LLC
This big abode is a “Tennessee dream” according to the listing. On more than 10 acres with a “year round creek,” there is plenty of room for a minifarm, it says. The home is more than 5,800 square feet and is full of luxury finishes: It has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, two half baths and an owner suite on the main level with a spa shower. As for the minifarm, outside there’s a brand-new chicken coop for farm fresh eggs, a real luxury these days — these owners should recoup the $4.5 million in no time.
10. 4713 Farmstead Lane, Franklin 37064
Buyer: McCann Revocable Living Trust
Sale price: $4,401,231
Seller: Zurich Homes Group LLC
Seller’s agent: Susan Gregory, PARKS
Buyer’s agent: Marabeth Poole, PARKS
This six-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot newly built home in Franklin boasts more than eight acres with “mature trees that meander along a babbling brook,” according to the listing, which also says the home offers scenic views from a secluded and private home. Much like the privacy of the home, the owner bought under a trust. In addition to the outdoor views, the home includes two main-floor bedroom suites, a four-car garage, chef’s kitchen and large 16-foot doorways.
