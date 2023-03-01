This month’s iteration of Headline Homes brings important questions and a list of homes with price tags north of $3 million. While we’re used to seeing most homes on the list sold in Davidson and Williamson Counties, six of the 10 top home sales this month were in Nashville. In January, trusts dominated the name fields in purchases, but we see homes previously occupied by the likes of philanthropist Ben Rechter, Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr. and possibly a descendant of sports legend Jimmy Sexton.

Below are January’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.

1025Tyne.angelinac-6211.jpg

1025 Tyne Boulevard

1. 1025 Tyne Blvd., Nashville 37220

Buyer: 1025 Tyne Boulevard Trust

Sale price: $6,125,000

Seller: Stephen Church, trustee of 8GCO Revocable Living Trust

Seller’s agent: Jessica Rosenblum, PARKS

Buyer’s agents: Laura Stroud and Lisa Fernandez-Wilson, French King Fine Properties

This new build in an old neighborhood on Tyne Boulevard sits on more than 2.5 acres. For just more than $6 million, the owners, who purchased this home via a trust, will enjoy solid cedar beams throughout the interior, a cook’s “dream islands” that can handle “any party,” and “timeless” exterior materials like brick, steel and arched windows. The main suite overlooks the property’s backyard, which is partially wooded. The suite has two toilets, heated floors and an in-suite study with a stone fireplace. It’s all in a cozy 8,100 square feet.

2. 1557 Sunset Road, Brentwood 37027

Buyer: Barnett 2020 Revocable Trust

Sale price: $5.5 million

Seller: Sipple Homes RB LLC

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Tim Brantley, Compass Tennessee, LLC

Another new build, this home was the builder’s tour home. Sipple Homes created this 7,685-square-foot home with a custom curved staircase, grand foyer and entryway and a formal dining room with a walk-in wine room. In 2021, Bloomberg asked whether courtyards can make a comeback. Sipple Homes’ build here has one, and they seem to be cropping up more and more — this one has a great room that opens right up into the courtyard. The primary suite on the main level has its own sitting room, coffee bar and matching wardrobe closets.

3. 9316 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027

Buyers: Thomas and Amy Doerfler

Sale price: $5,150,000

Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders, LLC

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyers’ agent: Alex Helton, Helton Real Estate Group

Mike Ford Custom Builders currently seems to have a stranglehold on the high-dollar market in Brentwood: We’ve seen their name on several new homes in the past few months, many on Edenwilde Drive. Tommy Doerfler, senior executive vice president at Southwestern Investment Group and senior wealth adviser with Raymond James Financial Services, and his wife, Amy, closed on the 10,000-square-foot space in January. This new home boasts “classic English architecture” with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half baths and a massive four-car garage. In addition to the plethora of bedrooms, this home comes with a mudroom, entertainment room, wine room and exercise room on its three floors. (Elevator? Got that.)

4915Sewanee.angelinac-6213.jpg

4915 Sewanee Road

4. 4915 Sewanee Road, Nashville 37220

Buyer: Tas Revocable Trust

Sale price: $5.1 million

Seller: Stephen Church, trustee of 8GCO Revocable Living Trust

Seller’s agent: Jessica Rosenblum, PARKS

Buyer’s agent: Erin Krueger, Compass Tennessee, LLC

This modern build by McKenzie Construction and P.Shea Designs includes one feature rarely seen in Headline Homes: We’ve seen plenty of exercise rooms and indoor basketball courts, but this one has its own outdoor yoga studio with a roll-up garage door. There’s plenty of other features to bring out the most zen behaviors in us all: a quiet street with just five houses on it; a two-acre lot with mature trees just ready for a pool to go in; natural light and double porches. The $5.1 million in me honors and sees the $5.1 million in you. Namaste.

5. 7301 Harlow Drive, College Grove 37046

Buyer: SB Hot Springs LLC

Sale price: $4.4 million

Seller: Linck & Lisa Bascomb Living Trust

Seller’s agent: Erin Johnston, Realty One Group Music City

Buyer’s agent: Willis Stelly, III, Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC

Located in the gated Troubadour Golf & Field Club, the owner of this corner-lot home will enjoy a view of the third hole from their backyard. As with many of the homes on the list in January, this 5,045-square-foot abode went from trust to trust. It’s unclear who’ll be soaking in the home’s heated saltwater pool or choosing from one of the home’s five bedrooms.

6. 508 Belle Meade Blvd., Nashville 37205

Buyers: Christopher A. Scales and Emerson Scales

Sale price: $3,987,500

Seller: Comer I. Aebersold, trustee William C. Ireland Jr. Revocable Trust

Seller’s agents: Richard G. Courtney and Lisa Peebles, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyers’ agent: Starling Davis, Fridrich & Clark Realty

“These walls can talk, and we should listen,” the listing for this Belle Meade home says. (And, no, that’s not pulled from the trailer of the new Jordan Peele movie.) This home is “steeped in Nashville business lore” as it was built for Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr., in 1972 right as his new company Hospital Corporation of America was formed. The home, which was also previously owned by the head of Vulcan Materials, was “designed with the most creative minds in architecture” and the “highest quality materials available” in 1972. While the materials have “withstood the test of time,” the listing goes on to say the decor could use a touch-up and that a new owner could benefit from extending “an invitation to an innovative renovation architect and contractor.” Burn.

7. 3612B Woodmont Blvd., Nashville 37215

Buyer: Stephen Bruce

Sale price: $3,775,000

Seller: Cal Max Properties, LP

Seller’s agent: Steven Myers, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Carina Jolly, Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty

The buyer must’ve been motivated by the “shockingly low price” of this home in Woodmont Estates. The listing says the home’s seller wanted to move the home quickly, and a reduced price seemed to have done the trick. For $3,775,000, Stephen Bruce purchased nearly 8,500 square feet in an open floor plan designed by David Baird. The backyard includes a covered deck with a fireplace, and that ever-so-sought-after “future pool.”

8. 1073 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin 37069

Buyers: Charles and Lauren Shreve

Sale price: $3.5 million

Seller: Florida Polmer Group LLC

Seller’s agents: Tess Thompson Singer and Brent Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS

Buyers’ agent: William (Jake) Griffin, VILLAGE

This more than 10,000-square-foot space was formerly owned by Ben Rechter, president of Rogers Group Investments Inc. and founder of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The latest owners purchased the home in the gated Laurelbrooke neighborhood in Franklin after Florida Polmer Group LLC held brief ownership of the property. The home sits on nearly 1.5 private acres less than 10 miles from downtown Franklin. The house includes a recently redesigned primary bedroom wing that has its own luxury bath and office as well as five guest quarters.

9. 160 2nd Ave S., Nashville 37201

Buyer: James E. Sexton III, trustee of James E. Sexton, II, Revocable Living Trust

Sale price: $3.4 million

Seller: 151 Nashville Project LP

Seller’s agent: Unknown

Buyer’s agent: Allison (Ali) Noel, Compass RE

We’re not certain this home was bought by a descendent of Memphis-based sports agent Jimmy Sexton, but we’re not not certain either. This condo in the new Four Seasons building in downtown Nashville includes two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath and includes almost 2,400 square feet of living space.

10. 3603 Hampton Ave., Nashville 37215

Buyers: James William Jacobs and Elsa Jacobs

Sale price: $3,350,000

Sellers: Nathan Hysmith and Laura Hysmith

Sellers’ agent: Laura Cole, Benchmark Realty, LLC

Buyers’ agent: Buyers represented themselves

Nathan Hysmith, owner of real-estate investment company HY Ventures, and his wife, Laura, sold this home to James William Jacobs and Elsa Jacobs, who work in real estate and tax compliance, respectively. Their new 5,500-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath.