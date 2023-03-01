This month’s iteration of Headline Homes brings important questions and a list of homes with price tags north of $3 million. While we’re used to seeing most homes on the list sold in Davidson and Williamson Counties, six of the 10 top home sales this month were in Nashville. In January, trusts dominated the name fields in purchases, but we see homes previously occupied by the likes of philanthropist Ben Rechter, Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr. and possibly a descendant of sports legend Jimmy Sexton.
Below are January’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.
1. 1025 Tyne Blvd., Nashville 37220
Buyer: 1025 Tyne Boulevard Trust
Sale price: $6,125,000
Seller: Stephen Church, trustee of 8GCO Revocable Living Trust
Seller’s agent: Jessica Rosenblum, PARKS
Buyer’s agents: Laura Stroud and Lisa Fernandez-Wilson, French King Fine Properties
This new build in an old neighborhood on Tyne Boulevard sits on more than 2.5 acres. For just more than $6 million, the owners, who purchased this home via a trust, will enjoy solid cedar beams throughout the interior, a cook’s “dream islands” that can handle “any party,” and “timeless” exterior materials like brick, steel and arched windows. The main suite overlooks the property’s backyard, which is partially wooded. The suite has two toilets, heated floors and an in-suite study with a stone fireplace. It’s all in a cozy 8,100 square feet.
2. 1557 Sunset Road, Brentwood 37027
Buyer: Barnett 2020 Revocable Trust
Sale price: $5.5 million
Seller: Sipple Homes RB LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Tim Brantley, Compass Tennessee, LLC
Another new build, this home was the builder’s tour home. Sipple Homes created this 7,685-square-foot home with a custom curved staircase, grand foyer and entryway and a formal dining room with a walk-in wine room. In 2021, Bloomberg asked whether courtyards can make a comeback. Sipple Homes’ build here has one, and they seem to be cropping up more and more — this one has a great room that opens right up into the courtyard. The primary suite on the main level has its own sitting room, coffee bar and matching wardrobe closets.
3. 9316 Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027
Buyers: Thomas and Amy Doerfler
Sale price: $5,150,000
Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders, LLC
Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Alex Helton, Helton Real Estate Group
Mike Ford Custom Builders currently seems to have a stranglehold on the high-dollar market in Brentwood: We’ve seen their name on several new homes in the past few months, many on Edenwilde Drive. Tommy Doerfler, senior executive vice president at Southwestern Investment Group and senior wealth adviser with Raymond James Financial Services, and his wife, Amy, closed on the 10,000-square-foot space in January. This new home boasts “classic English architecture” with six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half baths and a massive four-car garage. In addition to the plethora of bedrooms, this home comes with a mudroom, entertainment room, wine room and exercise room on its three floors. (Elevator? Got that.)
4. 4915 Sewanee Road, Nashville 37220
Buyer: Tas Revocable Trust
Sale price: $5.1 million
Seller: Stephen Church, trustee of 8GCO Revocable Living Trust
Seller’s agent: Jessica Rosenblum, PARKS
Buyer’s agent: Erin Krueger, Compass Tennessee, LLC
This modern build by McKenzie Construction and P.Shea Designs includes one feature rarely seen in Headline Homes: We’ve seen plenty of exercise rooms and indoor basketball courts, but this one has its own outdoor yoga studio with a roll-up garage door. There’s plenty of other features to bring out the most zen behaviors in us all: a quiet street with just five houses on it; a two-acre lot with mature trees just ready for a pool to go in; natural light and double porches. The $5.1 million in me honors and sees the $5.1 million in you. Namaste.
5. 7301 Harlow Drive, College Grove 37046
Buyer: SB Hot Springs LLC
Sale price: $4.4 million
Seller: Linck & Lisa Bascomb Living Trust
Seller’s agent: Erin Johnston, Realty One Group Music City
Buyer’s agent: Willis Stelly, III, Discovery Tennessee Realty, LLC
Located in the gated Troubadour Golf & Field Club, the owner of this corner-lot home will enjoy a view of the third hole from their backyard. As with many of the homes on the list in January, this 5,045-square-foot abode went from trust to trust. It’s unclear who’ll be soaking in the home’s heated saltwater pool or choosing from one of the home’s five bedrooms.
6. 508 Belle Meade Blvd., Nashville 37205
Buyers: Christopher A. Scales and Emerson Scales
Sale price: $3,987,500
Seller: Comer I. Aebersold, trustee William C. Ireland Jr. Revocable Trust
Seller’s agents: Richard G. Courtney and Lisa Peebles, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyers’ agent: Starling Davis, Fridrich & Clark Realty
“These walls can talk, and we should listen,” the listing for this Belle Meade home says. (And, no, that’s not pulled from the trailer of the new Jordan Peele movie.) This home is “steeped in Nashville business lore” as it was built for Dr. Thomas Frist, Jr., in 1972 right as his new company Hospital Corporation of America was formed. The home, which was also previously owned by the head of Vulcan Materials, was “designed with the most creative minds in architecture” and the “highest quality materials available” in 1972. While the materials have “withstood the test of time,” the listing goes on to say the decor could use a touch-up and that a new owner could benefit from extending “an invitation to an innovative renovation architect and contractor.” Burn.
7. 3612B Woodmont Blvd., Nashville 37215
Buyer: Stephen Bruce
Sale price: $3,775,000
Seller: Cal Max Properties, LP
Seller’s agent: Steven Myers, Fridrich & Clark Realty
Buyer’s agent: Carina Jolly, Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty
The buyer must’ve been motivated by the “shockingly low price” of this home in Woodmont Estates. The listing says the home’s seller wanted to move the home quickly, and a reduced price seemed to have done the trick. For $3,775,000, Stephen Bruce purchased nearly 8,500 square feet in an open floor plan designed by David Baird. The backyard includes a covered deck with a fireplace, and that ever-so-sought-after “future pool.”
8. 1073 Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin 37069
Buyers: Charles and Lauren Shreve
Sale price: $3.5 million
Seller: Florida Polmer Group LLC
Seller’s agents: Tess Thompson Singer and Brent Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS
Buyers’ agent: William (Jake) Griffin, VILLAGE
This more than 10,000-square-foot space was formerly owned by Ben Rechter, president of Rogers Group Investments Inc. and founder of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. The latest owners purchased the home in the gated Laurelbrooke neighborhood in Franklin after Florida Polmer Group LLC held brief ownership of the property. The home sits on nearly 1.5 private acres less than 10 miles from downtown Franklin. The house includes a recently redesigned primary bedroom wing that has its own luxury bath and office as well as five guest quarters.
9. 160 2nd Ave S., Nashville 37201
Buyer: James E. Sexton III, trustee of James E. Sexton, II, Revocable Living Trust
Sale price: $3.4 million
Seller: 151 Nashville Project LP
Seller’s agent: Unknown
Buyer’s agent: Allison (Ali) Noel, Compass RE
We’re not certain this home was bought by a descendent of Memphis-based sports agent Jimmy Sexton, but we’re not not certain either. This condo in the new Four Seasons building in downtown Nashville includes two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath and includes almost 2,400 square feet of living space.
10. 3603 Hampton Ave., Nashville 37215
Buyers: James William Jacobs and Elsa Jacobs
Sale price: $3,350,000
Sellers: Nathan Hysmith and Laura Hysmith
Sellers’ agent: Laura Cole, Benchmark Realty, LLC
Buyers’ agent: Buyers represented themselves
Nathan Hysmith, owner of real-estate investment company HY Ventures, and his wife, Laura, sold this home to James William Jacobs and Elsa Jacobs, who work in real estate and tax compliance, respectively. Their new 5,500-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.