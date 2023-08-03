This month is ruled again by custom homes — Mike Ford Custom Builders makes a couple of appearances on the same court in Brentwood. Investors may be cooling on real estate in the area, but the market for extremely high-dollar homes on our list continues to rise. The lowest priced home on this month’s list comes in at more than $4 million, and the top abode was purchased for more than double that.

Below are June’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.

Sunnyside Drive

1. Sunnyside Drive, Nashville 37205

Buyers: Tara Eastland Leclerc and Real Henri-Paul Leclerc

Sale price: $8.1 million

Sellers: Sara and Craig Perry

Sellers’ agent: Julie Riven Dretler, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyers’ agent: Unknown

This $8.1 million home has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It spans more than 8,700 square feet. Sara and Craig Perry sold the home: Craig is an investor and the CEO of Haloroc Holdings and Alpine Energy Capital. Outside of the fact that the Leclerc’s previously lived in Connecticut, not much else can be found on the folks who paid $8.1 million for this home.

2. Old Hickory Boulevard, Brentwood 37027

Buyer: Hannah Nicole Hodgson

Sale price: $6,837,000

Seller: Chestnut Infill, GP

Seller’s agent: Tristan Kinsley, Compass RE

Buyer’s agent: Sara Senty, Compass RE

This nearly $7 million space is “Brentwood living defined.” The Craftsman-style home is on two acres and its features are “Park City-inspired,” according to the listing. The home, purchased by Hannah Nicole Hodgson, includes an open floor plan designed to have “defined spaces for daily living and elevated entertaining.” The great room opens to an outdoor living room, which overlooks the home’s swimming pool. The house also includes five fireplaces (one in the outdoor living room for a little fire and water action) and there’s also a pool house beyond the pool with its own lanai, indoor/outdoor bar and bathroom. The primary suite has a dual fireplace with a private sitting room that overlooks the pool. The bathroom is also dual, with heated floors and a two-room closet. In addition, the home has an office, guest suite, gym, media/kids den, two laundries, four-car garage and ensuite baths for each bedroom.

3. Heady Drive, Nashville 37205

Buyer: R.L. Moore, trustee of 224 Heady Drive Trust

Sale price: $6,053,255

Seller: 224 Heady, LLC

Seller’s agent: Emily Gillett Rosen, Benchmark Realty, LLC

Buyer’s agent: Unknown

This new build was constructed on a lot that used to be barely visible from the road, according to the last few snaps Google Maps got of the property. The new home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and includes 5,730 total square feet in which to spread out.

4. Fordham Drive, Brentwood 37027

Buyers: Anthony Contaldo and Lluvia Contaldo

Sale price: $5,650,000

Seller: Davis Properties of TN, LLC

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyers’ agent: Joshua Fink, PARKS

Antonio Contaldo, a co-founder of investment firm XLCS Partners, and his wife Lluvia, purchased this $5,650,000 Brentwood abode from builder Davis Properties. The home includes a new pool, which naturally is tucked among a canopy of trees. The home sits on a 1.5 acre lot and its three stories boast the luxury of an elevator — even the attic has elevator access. “Design details are intentional and mimic the serenity and peace of this homesite,” the listing says.

7.24.2023.HeadlineHomes4310Esteswood.Angelina-6818.jpg

Esteswood Drive

5. Esteswood Drive, Nashville 37215

Buyers: Taylor Clifton Harris and Grace Kang Harris, trustees of the Harris Trust

Sale price: $5,385,000

Seller: Brian Shelton, trustee of 4310 Esteswood Drive Estate

Seller’s agent: Richard F. Bryan, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyers’ agent: Nancy D. Brock, Fridrich & Clark Realty

“Your search is over! You have found PERFECTION!” this listing tells the owners of their more than $5 million purchase. The home was built in 2022 and improved in 2023 with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and 7,179 square feet.

6. Travelers Ridge Drive, Nashville 37220

Buyers: Michael David and Joellyn Shannon

Sale price: $4.5 million

Sellers: Thomas Randy and Jennifer Goodman

Sellers’ agent: Stephanie Tipton Soper, French King Fine Properties

Buyers’ agent: Lori Conk, Coldwell Banker Barnes

Buyers Michael David and Joellyn Shannon bought into the “entertainer’s dream nestled in the treetops with panoramic Nashville skyline views.” Joellyn works for Montecito Medical Real Estate as vice president of marketing and strategic initiatives. She and Michael David purchased the home from Randy, the CEO of Sony Music, and his wife, Jennifer Goodman. The listing calls for the new owners to “soak the stress of the day away in the large tub while the light sets on the cityscape below.” Look down on the rest of the city from this home, which includes a blend of “nature with stone accents and walls of class” as well as a dramatic foyer and a “sumptuous primary suite away from it all.” Organic contemporary architecture blends nature with stone accents and walls of glass. Outside, there are numerous porches and an outdoor stone terrace with fireplace and a private drive for that escape-from-regular-Nashville feel.

7. Baker Lane, Franklin 37064

Buyers: David and Elizabeth Mazess

Sale price: $4.3 million

Seller: Borderford Trust

Seller’s agent: Ashlee Button, PARKS

Buyers’ agent: Rachel Kaminek, PARKS

This Franklin home is adjacent to Leiper’s Fork and on more than five acres that “urge you to rest, reset, and dream.” The country estate includes a renovated luxury kitchen, screened sunroom and a, we’re not kidding, two-tier, five-car garage. In addition to a garage fancier than most homes, the outdoor amenities include a heated pool, waterfall spa, pool house, decks with an elevated pond and hillside views. It was purchased by David and Elizabeth Mazess.

8. Joslin Court, Brentwood 37027

Buyer: Lynch Family Trust

Sale price: $4,224,670

Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Vicky Crigger, Benchmark Realty, LLC

This Mike Ford Custom Builders home is one of many that just sold on Joslin Court. This one is a painted white brick joint with black windows and roof. (Original!) The home includes two bedrooms on the main floor and a large study with a fireplace, and the great room has a large cathedral ceiling.

9. Waller Road, Brentwood 37027

Buyers: Shea and Joannah Pallante

Sale price: $4,203,297

Seller: 615 Custom Homes, LLC

Seller’s agents: Denise B. Creswell and Becky Leppert, Pilkerton Realtors

Buyers’ agent: Naomi Bannister, Keller Williams Realty

615 Custom Homes built this Brentwood home for Shea and Joannah Pallante — Shea is the chief production officer at Arc Home, LLC, a mortgage product company. Each bedroom of the main house includes its own private bath and spacious walk-in closet and there’s an owner’s suite on the main level. The two-bedroom guest house clocks in at almost 1,400 square feet and the main house is almost 6,000. The outdoor entertainment area includes a pool, hot tub, cabana with wet bar and basketball court as well as an RV garage.

10. Joslin Court, Brentwood 37027

Buyer: Amy E. Fincher Revocable Trust

Sale price: $4,186,539

Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Angela Tarrance, The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage

Another Mike Ford Custom home on Joslin Court, this home has “timeless charm and utmost livability,” according to the listing. The one-acre lot includes a covered porch and private back yard. Similar to the other home on this list, this home has two bedrooms on the main level, but includes many “high level” finishes like an elegant foyer with a curved stairwell.

