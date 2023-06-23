216Jackson.Angelina-9282(1).jpg

Jackson Boulevard

Everything is bigger in Williamson County — at least this month’s list seems that way. The houses that sold in Williamson County are both big in acreage and in square footage. And a whopping 90 percent of home sales on the Headline Homes list were in Nashville’s most friendly richest neighboring county. The top home sale went for $14 million this month; though it listed at $16.5, so the new owners may have gotten themselves a little deal. It also used to belong to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Below are May’s top 10 home sales in Nashville and the surrounding counties, ranked by sale price.

1. Bailey Road, Franklin 37064

Buyer: Littlefawn Farm LLC

Sale price: $14 million

Sellers: Brian and Carin Terp

Sellers’ agents: Steve G. Fridrich and Travis Robeson ALC, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Tim Thompson, Tim Thompson Premier REALTORS

This large home is the former estate of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill — oil and gas investor Brian Terp and his wife, Carin, purchased the home in 2014. It first listed for $16.5 million late last year and this time around it sold to a trust. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home is nearly 10,000 square feet and there’s also a 2,845-square-foot guest house, a bar, out buildings, chicken coop and “underground utilities so nothing blocks the beautiful sunsets!” The home also has its own private milelong drive that meanders past a pond and creek on the way to the main estate where a “Georgian era main house awaits with all the modern luxuries one could desire.”

2. Old Highway 96, Franklin 37064

Buyer: Little Chicken Trust

Sale price: $8.5 million

Seller: Coghlan Family Trust

Seller’s agent: Rachel Kaminek, PARKS

Buyer’s agent: Greg Musgrave, United Country Real Estate Leipers Fork

The first home on this month’s list sold to a Littlefawn Farm LLC and this one sold to Little Chicken Trust. Historian Bill Powell built this home, which is known as Natchez Flora, with “architectural elements from the 1800s [that] give the home unparalleled character that has proven to be timeless.” The 7,200-square-foot space includes more modern touches in the kitchen, bathroom, lighting and finishes. The listing says it is the largest residential parcel of land in the heart of Leiper’s Fork near Franklin. The 119 acres of land surrounding the home is heavily wooded and includes a large barn and two-story treehouse.

3. Fordham Drive, Brentwood 37027

Buyer: Kathy Allen, Burt Children's Trust

Sale price: $6.1 million

Seller: Davis Props Of Tn LLC

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agents: Matt Burhart and John Spoon, Compass RE

This seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath home in Brentwood includes a ton of luxury touches through the 11,200 square feet of space: The home is open concept with a two-story great room, custom built ins throughout, fireplace, wine bar, club room with window seating, gourmet kitchen with a full prep pantry and dining room, a recreation room, exercise room with sauna, storm shelter, bunker room and more. There’s also two full guest suites and elevators to get to it all.

1186Sneed.Angelina-9278.jpg

Sneed Road West

4. Sneed Road West, Franklin 37069

Buyer: HRLN Family Trust

Sale price: $5,983,000

Seller: Timothy Hooker, Ingram Family Lp

Seller’s agents: Steve G. Fridrich and Trudy Byrd, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Debbie Beam, Compass RE

What this home lacks in square footage, it makes up for in acreage. The HRLN Family Trust picked up 21 farm acres that includes two houses, two barns and equipment sheds and many undeveloped Williamson County hills.

5. Vaughn Crest Drive, Franklin 37069

Buyer: Melanie Rae McDaniel

Sale price: $5.35 million

Seller: Melissa Shea Metz Rev Trust

Seller’s agents: Tami Siedlecki and Marsha Simoneaux, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Holly Reynolds, PARKS

The homes keep getting bigger this month: In LaurelBrooke in Williamson County, this eight-bedroom and 10-plus-bathroom home includes more than 14,000 square feet. It’s on two acres with a private, gated entry as well as two three-bay garages. The listing notes fresh paint and carpet to lure that thrifty mansion shopper.

6. Hidden River Lane, Franklin 37069

Buyer: Hand Revocable Trust

Sale price: $4.75 million

Seller: Red Dirt Pb LLC

Seller’s agent: Lindsay Wells, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyer’s agent: Salena Garza, LHI Homes International

This 10,000-square-foot home on eight flat acres in a gated community offers the “unparalleled sense of privacy and security,” which is what all mansion owners must be looking for. It includes a home theater, pool, sports court and an eight-car garage. The acreage leaves plenty of room for a “guest house or equestrian stables,” the listing says. Dream big!

7. Panorama Valley Lane, Franklin 37064

Buyer: Jeffrey J. and Kate Katke Living Trust

Sale price: $4.6 million

Seller: The Baird Graham Company

Seller’s agent: Alex Helton, Helton Real Estate Group

Buyer’s agent: Amber Conrad, PARKS

A newly constructed home in Sloan Valley Farms, a seven-home gated community, this is a farm with the “finest finishes.” The listing calls it “a true architectural masterpiece with a spacious and well-thought-out floor plan.” It is on more than 15 acres and surrounded by 80 acres of undeveloped land.

8. Heirloom Boulevard, College Grove 37046

Buyer: Eric M. Garrett

Sale price: $4.55 million

Seller: Edwards Family Trust

Seller’s agent: Robert Shiels, Grove Realty, LLC

Buyer’s agents: Ashley Boykin and Jenny Jackson, Coldwell Banker Barnes

Eric M. Garrett, CEO of construction company The Garrett Companies, purchased this College Grove home for just more than $4.5 million. At 7,600 square feet, it has five ensuite bedrooms with gym and office, play room and a golf simulator room as well as a safe room and speakeasy bar.

9. Edenwilde Drive, Brentwood 37027

Buyers: Gregory and Beth Gillis

Sale price: $4,203,376

Seller: Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC

Seller’s agent: Mary A. Kocina, Fridrich & Clark Realty

Buyers’ agent: Jennifer Gramling, LHI Homes International

Built by Mike Ford Custom Builders, this home features a two-story foyer with large wine storage and an elevator to both floors. It has a private study with its own fireplace, an exercise room as well as a media room over the garage and finished storage room.

10. Jackson Boulevard, Nashville 37205

Buyer: Fred Russell Harwell, trustee of 216 Jackson Trust

Sale price: $4.15 million

Seller: Jorge Andrew Dominicis and Viriginia Maria Dominicis, co-trustees of the Dominicis Revocable Trust

Seller’s agent: Grace O'neal Clayton, Engel & Voelkers Nashville

Buyer’s agent: Richard B. French, French King Fine Properties

The least expensive house is also the lone Davidson County estate on the list for May 2023. The buyers took this chance “to own an expertly crafted home on Jackson Boulevard.” The home is classic with custom woodwork, a soapstone bar and a limestone terrace outside. It was recently renovated to include more modern elements, including an all new kitchen and three fireplaces. All four bedrooms have their own bathrooms and there the primary suite is on the main level.

