The Nashville area recorded 3,305 home closings in August, with higher interest rates but slowly decreasing prices.
The number of closings reflect a seven percent year-over-year decrease from the 3,556 closings recorded in August 2022, according to data compiled by Greater Nashville Realtors. However, home closings are up compared to July, which saw 3,001 closings.
In August, the median price for a residential single-family home was $476,559 and $350,000 for a condominium. This reflects a decrease in price compared to July, which saw a median price of $478,945 for a single-family home. For a condominium, the median price in July was $350,110. Prices increased slightly year over year in August, but more significantly since August 2019, which recorded a $315,862 median price for single family homes and $232,900 for condominiums.
There were 2,607 sales pending at the end of August, compared to 2,992 pending sales at this time last year, but a significant decrease compared to the 3,561 pending sales in July.
The median number of days on the market in August was 42, in line with the medians for July and June, at 41 days each. Houses are selling more quickly than in the spring. The median number of days on the market was 48 in May, 53 in April and 54 in March.
Inventory at the end of August was 9,853, which indicates a six percent increase from the 9,302 active listings reported in August 2022.
“Up to this point in time we've been comparing sales in a low interest rate market,” said Brad Copeland, Greater Nashville Realtors president. “August marks the one-year mark when we began seeing significant interest rate increases in 2022 that had taken full hold on the market by October. Flash forward to today, and the new buyer pool has adjusted to this higher interest rate environment.”
The GNR data was collected from Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
