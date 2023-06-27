In-N-Out Burger has finalized the $36.1 million purchase of Williamson County property on which it will establish its Eastern U.S. headquarters.
According to the Office of the Franklin Register of Deeds, the seller was Michele Barrett Preston, who teams with husband Aubrey Preston to undertake various philanthropic endeavors in Middle Tennessee.
The 28.9 acres of raw land sit near the intersection of Goose Creek Drive and Goose Creek Bypass near Lewisburg Pike (see here).
In-N-Out Burger officials announced in early January that the company will invest $125.5 million to establish an eastern-territory office in Franklin. The effort will yield 277 jobs and represent the Irvine, Calif.-based company's initial expansion east of Texas, according to a release.
Construction will begin on the site by late 2024 on a 100,000-square-foot office building for In-N-Out, with work on the facility slated to be completed by 2026. The eastern-territory office will house positions that support operations management, human resources and IT, among others.
In addition, In-N-Out plans to open some of its fast-food restaurants in the general Nashville area by 2026. Currently, the restaurant company operates approximately 385 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. Once opened, the Tennessee restaurant is expected to be In-N-Out’s first establishments located east of Texas.
Colliers Nashville brokers Chris Grear, Charlotte Ford, Mike Driscoll, Tony Vaughn and Mike Baggett represented In-N-Out, according to a release from the commercial real estate company.
