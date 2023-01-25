Los Angeles-based boutique real estate brokerage The Agency announced Tuesday the launch of a franchise office in Nashville — its first in Tennessee.
According to a release, former Fridrich & Clark Realty agents Scott Coggins and Amy Doyle will oversee the office as managing partners and will focus on high-end homes in the affluent suburbs of South Davidson County and Williamson County.
With the move, The Agency — known for its work with high-end residential real estate — bolsters its network of more than 70 offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. In the past 12 months, the company has added approximately 25 corporate and independently owned offices.
The local office is located at 1033 Demonbreun St. in The Gulch.
“Nashville is one of the most iconic destinations in the country and we’re delighted to launch The Agency’s first office in Tennessee in this dynamic city,” Mauricio Umansky, CEO and founder of The Agency, said in the release.
Umansky is also a reality television personality who has been seen in, among others, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. He has drawn headlines the past few years (read here).
The Agency is noted by The Financial Times as one of America’s fastest growing companies and has ranked among Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies in the country for six consecutive years. Recently, The Agency ranked 21st on the 2022RealTrends 500 list, and led the top 50 firms with a $2.5 million average sales price. In August 2022, inman.com named The Agency its luxury brokerage of the year.
Both Coggins and Doyle offer Memphis residential real estate market backgrounds, in addition to their work with the locally based Fridrich & Clark.
