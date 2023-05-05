Lipscomb has paid about $469,550 for a campus-area property, the latest in a series of real estate deals the university has undertaken.
The Green Hills property is located at 1100 Maplehurst Ave. and offers a single-family home. It sits adjacent to the site of the Lipscomb Academy Athletic Complex.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the sellers were five individuals who paid $282,000 for the property in early 2010, Metro records show, and details about whom the Post was unable to determine.
Of note, the sellers bought the property from Lipscomb in 1997 for $98,000.
According to Metro records, Lipscomb also owns four other properties located on the north side of Maplehurst Avenue, the most recent of which (1108 Maplehurst) it acquired in 2019. The university does not own three adjacent properties on the street’s north side (1103-1104-1106 Maplehurst).
The transaction follows Lipscomb having paid approximately $3.26 million in February for a small home at 1602 Glen Echo Road. The seller in that deal was RER Partnership, with which the university has undertaken multiple deals the past few years (read more here).
RER Partnership includes multiple members of Nashville’s Church family. Register of Deeds documents note RER offers an address that is shared with Green Hills-based auto insurance company Church & Associates, led by Bruce Church. Steve Church is also a member of the partnership.
Lipscomb officials have declined to comment on their multiple property acquisitions.
