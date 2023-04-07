Lipscomb University has undertaken the latest in what has become a series of real estate transactions — with this deal, however, seeing the school as the seller and not the buyer.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb sold for a collective $2.2 million three properties: 1110 Caldwell Lane, 1112 Caldwell Lane and 1518 Grandview Drive.
The buyer was Franklin’s Sunnybrook Investment LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The university paid $1 million for the two adjacent Caldwell Lane properties (neither offering a building) in late 2014, Metro records show. It paid about $493,000 for the 1518 Grandview Drive property, which offers a single-family home, in late 2022.
The transaction follows Lipscomb’s having completed multiple purchases of properties from RER Partnership since October 2022 (read here).
Lipscomb officials have declined to comment regarding the university’s previous real estate deals and their plans related to those efforts.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the latest transaction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.