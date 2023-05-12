Meritage Homes broke ground on a new community in Franklin, Poplar Farms, which will see 546 single-family homes open for sale in 2025.
According to a news release, the community is a joint development between Meritage and Signature Homes on the site of the former nearly-300 acre Ingraham family cattle farm. More than 125 acres of the land is planned to be dedicated to greenspace within the community.
Developers also announced the construction of additional access points to alleviate traffic along Clovercroft Road, and a $12 million commitment to invest in the extension of Market Street to Highway-96/Murfreesboro Road.
“We’re proud to expand our presence in the Nashville area with Poplar Farms," Meritage Homes’ Nashville Division President Dave Bulloch said in a news release. "Franklin has long been a desirable area, and we’re excited to meet the market’s growing demand for quality, energy-efficient homes with this new community."
“This is our first community in Franklin, and the land’s rich history with the Ingraham family makes it even more special. We look forward to preserving the family’s vision for this land by providing great opportunities for residents to enjoy the space in which they live.”
The future open-concept homes will range from 1,800-3,000 square feet, with features such as front porches and detached garages, with Meritage Homes saying that they are “committed to constructing energy-efficient, sustainable and healthy homes for its buyers.”
Planned price points are expected to begin in the $500 range, and planned community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and walking trails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.