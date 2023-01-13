Though home sales in the Nashville area continued a precipitous decline in recent months, some analysts are still predicting a big year for the local housing market.
According to a Zillow analysis, Nashville will rank in the top five for “hottest” housing markets in 2023, trailing just Charlotte, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Dallas.
For the analysis, Zillow compared the 50 largest U.S. metro areas based on expected home value appreciation, anticipated growth in home value appreciation year-over-year, new jobs per new housing unit permitted, the speed at which homes are being sold and the estimated net new home-owning households based on demographic trends.
"This year's hottest markets will feel much chillier than they did a year ago," said Anushna Prakash, economic data analyst at Zillow. "The desire to move hasn't changed, but both buyers and sellers are frozen in place by higher mortgage rates, slowing the housing market to a crawl. Markets that offer relative affordability and room to grow are poised to stand out, especially given the prevalence of remote work. The good news for buyers is that monthly housing costs have stopped climbing. Home shoppers who can overcome affordability hurdles will find a more comfortable market this year, with more time to consider options and less chance of a bidding war, even if they're shopping in one of the hottest markets."
Nashville ranked sixth in Zillow’s predictions for 2022.
There are more homes on the market as inventory climbs, according to a Realtor.com analysis. Still, inventory lags pre-pandemic levels.
Nationally, active inventory of homes grew 54.7 percent year-over-year in December, but still fell nearly 40 percent short of the 2017-19 average.
In Nashville, inventory jumped 226 percent in December, compared to December 2021, putting Nashville just behind Raleigh as the biggest increases among the top 50 U.S. metros. Just one city on the list (Hartford, Conn.) saw a year-over-year inventory decline.
Rents continue to rise in Nashville. While Redfin reported that the median U.S. asking rent increased 4.8 percent year-over-year in December, that figure jumped 11.7 percent in Nashville, the fifth-largest increase in the country.
“Rents have room to fall. While they’ve cooled significantly from their peak, it still costs the typical renter 20 percent more to take on a new lease than it did two years ago,” said Redfin economics research lead Chen Zhao. “An increase in the number of rentals on the market should also cause rents to ease in the coming months. Rental supply is growing due to an influx of construction in recent years, ebbing household formation and a slow homebuying market, which is driving many homeowners to rent out their properties rather than sell.”
Other cities with big rent increases were Salt Lake City, Raleigh, Indianapolis and Cleveland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.