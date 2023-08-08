A One Hundred Oaks-area building housing one of the better-recognized dental practices operating in the city has been offered for sale for $3.5 million.
Located at 2908 Sidco Drive near Berry Hill and sitting on a 0.69-acre site, the one-story modernist building accommodates Castle Dental and Orthodontics.
Based in Atwater, Calif., the dental chain operates approximately 14 locations in Tennessee, with most in Middle Tennessee and a presence in Chattanooga and Knoxville.
Byron Bush owns the property via an LLC, having originally paid $350,000 for it in 2004, according to Metro records. Bush — a retired dentist who had operated Promise Dental from the building before selling the practice about two years ago to Castle Dental — later sold the property, then repurchased it in 2009 for $475,000.
Opened in 2012, the Class A medical office building offers about 6,220 square feet, marketing materials note.
Bush has enlisted J.P. Lowe and Paul Myers — first vice president and senior vice president, respectively, of Nashville's Charles Hawkins Co. — to handle the marketing of the property.
“This is an outstanding opportunity for a user or investor to acquire a medical, office or retail site in the heart of 100 Oaks and Berry Hill — a highly sought after but historically supply constrained submarket of Nashville,” Lowe emailed the Post.
