On Monday, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced approximately 750 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. These Merit Scholar winners join more than 3,000 other award recipients who were announced in June.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among
the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year, 153 colleges and universities are sponsoring over 3,800 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 81 private and 72 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
This year’s competition for National Merit Scholarships began when high school juniors took the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants. In September 2022, more than 16,000 Semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Semifinalists were the highest-scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.
To become a Finalist, each Semifinalist had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay, describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record, and being endorsed and recommended by a high school official. Semifinalists also had to take the SATor ACT and earn scores that confirmed their performance on the initial qualifying test.
From the Semifinalist group, over 15,000 attained Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists were chosen to receive National Merit Scholarships.
Several local students were among this year's finalists. Read the full list below:
- Thomas J. Bork - Ravenwood - Villanova University Psychology
- Stephen Cartiglia - Franklin Road Academy - Montana State University-Bozeman
- Grace Lu - Brentwood - University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
- Nihar K. Sanku - Brentwood - Florida State University
- Abigail M. Koczaja - Page - University of South Carolina
- Sophie M. Vergne - Lipscomb Academy - Harding University
- Paxton V. Whitehead - Page - Harding University
- Benjamin Bradshaw - Franklin Road Academy - University of Alabama
- Davis Foster - Christ Presbyterian Academy - Vanderbilt University
- Gregory A. Gomez - Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet - University of Alabama
- Niles C. Meltesen - Montgomery Bell Academy - University of Alabama
- Lain N. Orndorff - Montgomery Bell Academy - Northeastern University
- Jackson Rehm - Ensworth - Vanderbilt University
