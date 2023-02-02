The Brentwood Historic Commission will hold their annual “Battle of the Minds” Sarah Bayrd American History Bowl on Thursday, Feb. 23.
The fast-paced, Jeopardy-style game pits teams of Williamson County Schools students against each other in a friendly competition testing their knowledge of American history, with prizes awarded to the top three schools.
The competition will kick off at 7 p.m. at Brentwood City Hall and is open to the public.
The event is in its 13th year and will be livestreamed on the Brentwood Historic Commission’s Facebook page with a rebroadcast on Brentwood TV, which airs on Comcast Cable Channel 19.
Teams from Brentwood, Independence, Nolensville, Ravenwood and Summit High Schools will all compete for the coveted trophy and cash prize this year, along with last year's winner Franklin High School, who in 2022 was represented by a single student.
“We are proud of this academic competition designed to help educate our communities’ youth while having fun and learning about history. We are so grateful for the dedication of the coaches and the loyalty of our sponsors. Without these two groups, this would not be possible,” Brentwood Commissioner Anne Dunn said in a news release.
The history bowl is sponsored by The Kaplan Family Foundation, Celero, Andrews Cadillac, Rhea Little Tire and Auto, Mary Lee Bunch and Associates, and Marla Richardson, Realtor.
