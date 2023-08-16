Spring Hill's newest school, Amanda H. North Elementary, celebrated its grand opening on Monday, Aug. 14, welcoming students into the grounds for the first time.
The school, which is located on Wilkes Lane, is named after Williamson County' first African American principal, Amanda North, who began her teaching career in 1934 at Boxy Valley School, later serving as principal at Thompson’s Station’s grade 1-8 African American school and teaching adult education classes at Natchez High School.
"We cannot believe that we're all going to finally be together under one roof, so we plan to celebrate big," Amanda North principal Jill Justus said on the school's opening day.
The Williamson County Board of Education unanimously approved the name of the elementary school during their Feb. 20, 2023 meeting.
“I am delighted that the Williamson County Schools Board honored Mrs. Amanda North by naming the school after her,” Williamson County Historian Rick Warwick told The News in February.
African American Heritage Society of Williamson County President Alma McLemore called North an “education icon” and said that the announcement was “a great moment and a great time in our community and our country's history.”
