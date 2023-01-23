Last week, Belmont University named Edward "Ed" Magee as Vice President for Strategic Operations.
According to a release from the school, the position is a new role that will be responsible for connecting the work of major University initiatives including the Belmont Data Collaborative, Belmont Innovation Labs, Story Studio and the Office of Educational Innovation.
Magee will begin this role on Feb. 13.
“Belmont exemplifies everything that great communities are built upon—values, stewardship and a sense of belonging to something much greater than self,” Ed Magee said in the release. “I could not be more thrilled to join this incredible and growing team.”
Magee will also serve as the Executive-in-Residence for the Massey College of Business where he will teach and work alongside the college's leadership team "to consider how Belmont can continue to play a strong role in developing innovative approaches for the business community and beyond."
Prior to his appointment at Belmont, Magee served as the Executive Vice President of Operations at musical instruments company Fender and was a senior executive at Harley-Davidson.
Magee has also served on the Board of Visitors at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, the Fender Play Foundation, the Boys & Girls Club of Metro LA , and in an advisory role for the National Association of Manufacturers “Heroes MAKE America” Veterans Transition Program. He is currently serving as an Independent Director on the Board of WD-40.
Magee, a combat veteran, holds a Master of Business Administration from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, a Master of Public Administration from George Mason University, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the U.S. Naval Academy.
“We are excited to welcome Ed Magee to Belmont in a role that will support our growing and ongoing efforts to impact the world in meaningful ways," Belmont President Dr. Greg Jones said. "His demonstrated commitment to creative, collaborative and entrepreneurial thinking—and his impressive experience focused on operational excellence—provide an incredible foundation for all that Belmont is working toward as we seek to impact human and community flourishing.”
