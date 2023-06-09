Belmont University has announced the appointment of Dr. Adam Neder as associate dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences serving the School of Theology and Christian Ministry.
The appointment is effective Aug 1, according to a release.
Neder is currently a professor of theology at Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash. He was voted most influential professor by the 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2017 Whitworth senior classes.
Neder earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Studies from Covenant College and received his Master of Divinity and Ph.D. in Theology from Princeton Theological Seminary.
At Belmont, Neder will lead more than 20 theology and Christian ministry faculty and staff, approximately 100 School of Theology and Christian Ministry students and more than 7,000 undergraduate students who are required to take two STCM courses through Belmont’s general education curriculum.
“We are eager to welcome [Neder] to Belmont,” Dr. David Gregory, Belmont provost and executive vice president for academic excellence, said in the release. “I am confident that [he] will be an asset to STCM and to its faculty, staff and students.”
