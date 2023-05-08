Battle Ground Academy is offering a variety of summer camps starting on May 30, which are open to students throughout the Williamson County community.
BGA has more than 40 camps covering everything from tennis to basketball, cheerleading, culinary arts, musical theatre, volleyball, coding and more, and they are available for age for students from rising kindergarteners to 12th graders, regardless of where they are students.
A complete list of BGA's 2023 Summer Camp Guide and registration is available online here.
