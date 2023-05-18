Franklin's Battle Ground Academy saw 89 students graduate on May 14.
Among the graduates were Valedictorian Jackson Boger, who will attend Loyola University Chicago, and Salutatorian Amelia Cavin, who will attend Clemson University.
"The Class of 2023 endured many disruptions to their high-school career, but what they accomplished in the face of these challenges is nothing short of amazing," BGA Head of School Will Kesler said.
"From the scholarships they've earned to their performances in the arts and athletics, and from the innovation displayed in their Entrepreneurial Leadership pitch competition to the community service they've supported and organized, this class leaves the halls of the Academy ready to navigate the unexpected successfully and as leaders. There is no end to what they can accomplish as they move on to Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Georgetown, and 49 other colleges and universities across the country."
According to a news release, BGA’s 134th graduating class includes the following highlights:
● The class collectively received more than $8.5 million in scholarship offers, with more than $4.2 million being accepted.
● Continuing a five-year trend, nearly three out of four (73%) students were accepted to their top college of choice, with 98% being accepted by at least one of their top three choices.
● Graduates will matriculate to 52 different colleges and universities throughout the U.S., attending universities from coast to coast in 23 different states and Washington, D.C.
● 14 students will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, nine of whom will play NCAA Division I.
In addition to the valedictorian and salutatorian, other graduates honored included:
● Ashlyn Patton was awarded the Pinkerton Watch, given to the senior who is the best all-around student, in the judgment of the faculty.
● Addison Atkins was presented the Paul Guffee ‘61 Memorial Award, which, by a vote of the faculty, goes to the senior who exhibits leadership in athletics and all other phases of school life.
● Manling Wang received the Katie Jeter ‘03 Award for Service.
● Grayson Douglas received the BGA Alumni Association Bill Ross ’72 Award as voted by the student body for helping those in need without the need for recognition.
● Briana DeLaughter was presented the Robin Leigh Altshuler Award given to the senior who exemplifies a spirit of unconditional service to others and the community.
● Liz Napier received the Durwood Sies ‘40 Leadership Award.
● John Douglass received the Helen and Ralph Brown ’49 School Spirit Award.
● Lorenzo Sgarbi was recognized with the David A. Hernandez ’49 Award for Courage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.