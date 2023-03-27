Battle Ground Academy senior and Belle Meade Country Club caddie Christian Windham has been awarded the Evans Scholarship.
Windham has not yet announced his college of choice, but plans to study environmental science. He is also involved in theatre and has caddied at Belle Meade Country Club for four years.
“I am the youngest caddie at the course," Windham said in a news release. "My time at Belle Meade has developed and honed my confidence and communication skills. Caddying taught me the value of quality in my work.”
Windham is the first Nashville-area caddie to be named an Evans Scholar, which is awarded based on "a strong caddie record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character."
The Evans Scholarship is valued at more than $125,000 over four years and will cover housing and tuition costs.
“The membership at Belle Meade Country Club is extremely happy for Christian and thankful for our strong connection with the Evans Scholars Foundation,” Belle Meade Country Club’s Head Golf Professional Oliver Peacock said.
The Glenview, Illinois-based Western Golf Association has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930 and is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.
An estimated 325 caddies will be awarded the scholarship this year, and currently 1,100 caddies at 22 universities are scholarship recipients, with more than 11,800 Evans Scholar graduates throughout the program's history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.