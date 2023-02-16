Brentwood High senior Jason Wang has been named a Top-40 finalist in the 2023 Regeneron Science Talent Search.
According to a Williamson County Schools news release, nearly 1,900 students from across the country enter the annual competition and submit original research in important scientific fields of study.
Wang's research in cellular and molecular biology has earned him at least $25,000 and the opportunity to participate in finals week in Washington, D.C.
"Jason is one of the top students I have taught in my nine years of advanced courses at a rigorous high school," BHS advanced placement biology teacher Rachel Lytle said. "He is doing graduate-level research as a high schooler, and he has learned so much already, ranging from various biotechnology methods to scientific writing to how to push past a failed experiment. I know he will persevere through challenges to achieve whatever he sets his mind to, and I am excited to see what he accomplishes in the future."
BHS was also awarded $2,000 to support math and science programs, due to Wang's success.
