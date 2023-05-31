122 students graduated from Brentwood Academy on May 28, marking the school's 51st commencement ceremony.
The graduation took place at Brentwood Baptist Church, with diplomas presented by Headmaster Curt Masters and Board of Trustees Chair and Brentwood Academy Alumnus Buddy Bacon (class of ’82).
Commencement addresses were delivered by peer-selected class member Mason Peden and faculty member and alumnus Matt Brown (class of ‘97), while graduate Rachel Thornton was named this year’s Paul Compton Valedictorian and will attend Baylor University.
Lauren White, who has accepted an appointment to the United States Naval Academy, is this year’s recipient of the Nancy Brasher Salutatorian Award.
According to a news release, the graduates will attend 53 different colleges and universities in 23 states throughout the country, with more than 10 million dollars in academic, leadership, and athletic scholarships, not including the Tennessee HOPE Scholarship, awarded to graduates.
“It is a privilege to celebrate Brentwood Academy’s Class of 2023 and their many accomplishments as they prepare to take this next step in the journey God has before them," Masters said. "The way they have led their peers and cared for younger students, along with their commitment to live out their faith in Christ, will leave a lasting impact on BA.”
Brentwood Academy annually recognizes four students and one faculty member who represent the mission and ministry of the school in the areas of academics, spiritual life, athletics, and service.
This year, Dr. Tom Cox, Ed.D. was recognized with the Clyde E. Swift Faculty Award, Alec Rasmussen was chosen by the faculty to receive the Andy Anderson Service Award for his contributions to spiritual life at the school, Trinity Fields and Casen Calmus were honored with the Carlton Flatt Female and Male Athlete awards, and Davis Greene was recognized with the William B. Brown, Jr. Founder’s Award for having best lived out the mission of the school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.