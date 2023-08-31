The City of Brentwood donated $442,365 to schools and community service providers during Monday night's City Commission meeting.
“This year, the number (to local schools) has increased to $237,015,” Brentwood Mayor Mark Gorman said. “Over the years, from the span of 1986 to 2024, we’re starting to approach $7 million, which is amazing. It’s $6.7 million that have been contributed to the schools.”
Those donations to the Brentwood-area schools in the Williamson County Schools district include the following.
- $62,400 to Brentwood High School
- $62,400 to Ravenwood High School
- $15,600 to Brentwood Middle School
- $15,600 to Sunset Middle School
- $15,600 to Woodland Middle School
- $10,400 to Jordan Elementary School
- $10,400 to Lipscomb Elementary School
- $10,400 to Scales Elementary School
- $10,400 to Crockett Elementary School
- $10,400 Edmondson Elementary School
- $10,400 to Kenrose Elementary School
- $3,015 to Sunset Elementary School
"We are so appreciative of the City Commission and the Brentwood community," BHS Principal Kevin Keidel said. "I think it's very evident that this city values education. It's great to see, and we are very grateful for the contributions we receive every year."
The city also donated a total of $205,350 to the following community service providers.
- $100,000 to the Fifty Forward Martin Center
- $63,000 to the YMCA
- $21,000 to the Brentwood Ball Club
- $18,000 to the Brentwood Blaze
$3,350 to the Mid-Cumberland Human Resource Agency
