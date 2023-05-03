Several Brentwood High School and Ravenwood High School students have placed among the top 10 students worldwide in the DECA International Career Development Conference.
According to Williamson County Schools' InFocus newsletter, BHS student Lucy Wyatt placed fifth in the Human Resources Management Series finals, while RHS students Aarush Desai, Naman Mukerji and Nikhil Yelemali placed eighth in the world in the Financial Literacy Project finals. BHS teacher Lisa Nease and RHS teacher Bryan Stuck led the students.
"Students who get involved in DECA are able to demonstrate problem-solving, communication, analytical and presentation skills and build the confidence they may not have otherwise," Nease said. "Performing well at the ICDC is such a wonderful accomplishment."
Though they didn't advance to the Grand Awards, both BHS and RHS also had students perform well in the preliminary competition, with BHS student Colin Carpenter placing in the Top 10 after taking the Personal Financial Literacy Comprehensive Exam.
RHS student Cynthia Xu was also recognized as a top performer after taking the Integrated Marketing Campaign Product Exam. BHS was recognized as the largest chapter in Tennessee.
"To compete at the caliber required to be recognized on the ICDC stage is an incredible accomplishment," Stuck said. "These skills, the knowledge and the connections developed in DECA give students a competitive edge in college and in their future careers."
In addition to the competitive events at the conference, students had the opportunity to explore college and career exhibits to discuss career opportunities and could also join thousands of their peers and participate in the Emerging Leader Series to hone their communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creativity skills.
