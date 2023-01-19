Lipscomb University has appointed Brentwood resident and former Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Jeff Dale as the University’s chief of campus security.
Dale retired from the FBI after a 20-year career in October and will begin his stint with Lipscomb on Feb. 1.
“The safety and security of our students and the entire Lipscomb community is a top priority,” said Lipscomb President Candice McQueen in a news release.
“Jeff’s expertise in multiple facets of security, identifying and mitigating risk, and proactive response planning and execution of complex security initiatives along with his deep commitment to Lipscomb’s mission make Jeff uniquely qualified to lead this office and to expand our focus in this area.”
During his FBI career, Dale has worked in the Portland, Oregon field office investigating bank robberies, child abductions and organized criminal enterprises and spent time as a Supervisory Special Agent in the Counterintelligence Division at the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he was assigned to the unit responsible for overseeing investigations involving espionage and technology transfer.
Over the last 12 years, Dale was assigned to the Memphis Division, Nashville Resident Agency. While in Memphis, in addition to his counterintelligence investigative activities, Dale was a firearms, tactical and active shooter certified instructor and a sniper team leader for the Memphis Division FBI SWAT team.
“I am excited to bring the experiences and training I received from the FBI back to Lipscomb,” said Dale. “I hope to build on the legacy of those who came before me, and bring another level of professionalism to this department. It’s important to have a campus safety and security team who is prepared at the highest level in order to provide the safest environment for students, faculty, staff and guests who step foot on the Lipscomb campus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.