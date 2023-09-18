Students at the new Amanda H. North Elementary School welcomed parents and community members by singing about being "ready to learn" on Sunday evening.
The North family was there to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the school, which opened the doors to students on Monday, Aug. 14 for this school year.
"Today's ceremony meant a lot to me. I am my mother's oldest daughter," Maggie Betty Brown, daughter of the school's namesake, said with emotion in her voice. "This is very exciting for me, and I am thrilled to death. I never would have thought anything like this would have happened to the family, but I am so appreciative that it happened."
Principal Jill Justus also was filled with emotion as she talked about North's contributions to the school system. She briefly touched on how North was an education pioneer teaching in one-room school houses prior to integration.
"She created a long-lasting legacy with multiple descendants continuing to teach and lead in Williamson County Schools and other school districts," Justus said while holding back tears. "As her family sits in this very room, I want to assure them that Amanda North's service and legacy will not be forgotten as long as students roam the hall."
Quen Williams, Amanda North's granddaughter and principal at Franklin's Creekside Elementary, said the name on the school is a strong foundation for students and education.
"She was all about just go that one step further, and that's what I hope people will know — that she loved education, she loved kids and she wanted them to do their best," Williams said. "So when people say 'Who was Amanda North?' 'That's the lady that wanted you to do your best.' So when they walk in this school, this name, she wants you to do your best."
North was Williamson County's first African American principal. She began her teaching career in 1934 at Boxy Valley School, later serving as principal at Thompson’s Station’s grade 1-8 African American school and teaching adult education classes at Natchez High School.
The Williamson County Board of Education unanimously approved the name of Spring Hill's newest school during their Feb. 20, 2023, meeting.
