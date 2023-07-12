The Williamson County Commission approved all four of the Williamson County Schools budgets proposals for the 2023-24 school year at the July 10th Board of Commissioners meeting.
WCS proposed budgets of $517,589,466 for the General Purpose School Fund; $19,015,289 for the Central Cafeteria Fund; $6,337,642 for the Extended School Program Fund, and $16,252,690 for the Capital Needs Budget.
Each of the first three budgets were accepted as-is, while the County Commission amended the Capital Needs Budget to $13 million, according to a WCS InFocus release.
The Commission also approved a six percent raise for salaried and hourly district employees for the new fiscal year, which began on July 1.
"I want to thank the County Commission and Mayor Rogers Anderson for continuing to support Williamson County Schools," WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said. "This budget gives the district the ability to continue providing an excellent educational experience for our students and families."
The County Commission meetings can be viewed in their entirety on the WC-TV YouTube channel.
