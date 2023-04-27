A Currey Ingram Academy student and administrator were honored at the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (TIAAA) annual awards ceremony at the state athletic director’s conference in Murfreesboro on April 17.
Currey Ingram senior Sydney Korn was named the 2023 female recipient of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) scholarship for the state of Tennessee.
The scholarship, which consists of a $500 award, is given to one male student and one female student each year out of over 300 nominees. Korn is the third Currey Ingram student to earn the honor, following Christian Ahlstrand in 2018 and James Smith in 2022.
“Sydney earned this award as an outstanding student-athlete,” Currey Ingram Academy Athletic Director Reid McFadden said in a news release. “Her commitment and dedication to her team, and to being the best version of herself, is a great example of what all student-athletes should strive to be. Her leadership, through kindness and respect, is inspiring to her peers, and a joy to coach."
The scholarships recognizes the distinguished scholastic, leadership and sportsmanship attributes of high school student-athletes and the importance of high school athletics in each student’s life.
"I am grateful that her academic and athletic accomplishments are being honored with this scholarship," McFadden continued. "The NIAAA and TIAAA are important organizations to me and the profession, and that they honor deserving student-athletes with scholarships is just another benefit. Sydney represents Currey Ingram and Mustang Athletics well in all she does.”
Currey Ingram Academy Assistant Head of School for Advancement and Strategic Initiatives, Kelly B. Fish, was also honored at the TIAAA ceremony.
Fish, who formerly held the role of the school's athletic director from 2011-2022, was awarded the J. Richard Carroll Leadership Award.
According to the release, the J. Richard Carroll Leadership Award is given annually to TIAAA members who demonstrate leadership, innovation, and commitment to the growth of athletic administrators in the state of Tennessee.
Fish, who currently serves as the President of the TIAAA, was the chair of the host committee for the 2022 National Athletic Directors Conference held in Nashville and was the Membership Chair for the TIAAA from 2016-2023.
Fish also teaches leadership training courses for the NIAAA at the state and national level, serves as the course chair for a class on middle school athletics, is a National Team Member for the Safe Sport Zone, and was part of the NIAAA U Leadership Cohort.
“Kelly demonstrates leadership at the state and national level, and is committed to the growth of athletic administrators from our state,” TIAAA Executive Director Mike Ellson at the awards ceremony.
