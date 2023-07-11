Williamson County Schools announced the promotion of Centennial High School Assistant Principal Dr. Jennifer Calvert. Calvert will now lead Nolensville High School as its principal.
Calvert began her new role on Monday, replacing Dr. Amy Maffei who is overseeing data quality for the district.
“Dr. Calvert is a strong instructional leader with a wealth of experience and knowledge,” WCS Superintendent Jason Golden said in a news release. “She knows how important Nolensville High is to the community, and I expect her to continue to strengthen that sense of community to benefit students, staff and the greater Nolensville area.”
Calvert began her education career in 2008 in Kansas before working as a science teacher at CHS in 2010, where she has served as assistant principal since 2015.
“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the Nolensville school community in this leadership position,” Calvert said. “I will continue to build upon the great traditions established by Dr. Harlin and Dr. Maffei, and I look forward to getting to know the students, families, faculty and staff to ensure that continued success.”
