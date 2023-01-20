The Ensworth School celebrated the investiture of C. Prentice Stabler on Thursday.
Stabler was named the eighth Head of School in Ensworth's history in July after previously serving as the Head of Upper School and Associate Head of School at Franklin Road Academy.
“I'm deeply honored to serve as Ensworth's eighth Head of School,” said Stabler in a release from the school. “Ensworth's strength today is a result of the work of generations of faculty, staff, and families. I am eager to build upon our history and traditions, continuing to develop Ensworth as a dynamic community of learners and a national leader in K-12, co-ed education.”
The ceremony took place at Ensworth's Frist Campus, which is located off Highway 100 and is where the high school operates, and included a keynote address from Vanderbilt University Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, an academic procession with Ensworth faculty members and the Board of Trustees, student speeches and performances, and other presentations from members of the Ensworth community.
“We are excited to celebrate Prentice Stabler, a purpose-driven leader who is guiding Ensworth into a new and promising era of excellence," Ensworth Board of Trustees President Will Morrow said. "It is meaningful to all of us to mark this important milestone while giving Prentice the opportunity to share his vision for Ensworth with a united community.”
