Father Ryan High School has announced that Francisco “Frank” Espinosa Jr. has been named principal — the private Catholic high school’s 16th — effective July 1.
Espinosa succeeds Paul Davis, who was named president in 2022 (read here).
Espinosa comes to Father Ryan from Mount Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, where he has been principal since July 2020. He brings more than 30 years of experience as an educator.
Prior to his position at Mount Saint Joseph, Espinosa was the principal and senior vice president of Saint Xavier High School in Louisville. In addition, he is a member of the board of directors of Xaverian High School, located in Brooklyn, and serves as the chair of its educational programs committee.
Espinosa earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Louisville, in addition to a Master of Education in Secondary Education and Administration and a Certification in School Leadership-Principalship, both from Spalding University in Louisville.
“Our search process produced a wide variety of qualified candidates from across the country, but it was clear that Mr. Espinosa truly aligns with the mission of Father Ryan and is the right person to serve as principal as we approach our 100th anniversary,” Davis said in the release. “He brings a unique perspective from his years of experience as an educational leader, and his dedication to Catholic education will allow Father Ryan to continue to grow in excellence in all endeavors."
