FirstBank Ampitheater and Gibson Gives, the charitable wing of Nashville-based Gibson Guitars, donated $47,300 to Williamson County Schools' music education programs.
"We experienced overwhelming participation from performers throughout the season," FirstBank Amphitheater Owner Rick McEachern said in a news release. "It's a very impactful program -- 15 guitars were autographed and auctioned creating a one-of-a-kind collectible for super fans and helping the next generation of aspiring musicians."
FirstBank Amphitheater recently announced their 2023 concert schedule, which can be found here.
