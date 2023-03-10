WCS Gibson Gives music education donation

WCS Superintendent Jason Golden, FirstBank Amphitheater Owners Nancy and Rick McEachern, Gibson Gives Senior Director of Cultural Influence Erica Krusen, Gibson Gives Executive Director Dendy Jarrett and WCS Director of Fine Arts Mark Kinzer in FirstBank Amphitheater's green room guitar wall.

 submitted

FirstBank Ampitheater and Gibson Gives, the charitable wing of Nashville-based Gibson Guitars, donated $47,300 to Williamson County Schools' music education programs.

"We experienced overwhelming participation from performers throughout the season," FirstBank Amphitheater Owner Rick McEachern said in a news release. "It's a very impactful program -- 15 guitars were autographed and auctioned creating a one-of-a-kind collectible for super fans and helping the next generation of aspiring musicians."

FirstBank Amphitheater recently announced their 2023 concert schedule, which can be found here.