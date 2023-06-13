Franklin Elementary School fourth grade teacher Sondra Wilson-Martin has been named one of nine Tennessee Teacher of the Year finalists.
According to a Tennessee Department of Education news release, winners will be announced this fall.
“Sondra is an extremely gifted teacher who is deeply respected by our faculty, staff, and parents in our school community,” Franklin Elementary Principal Dr. April Carrigan said.
“She is an expert at making her students feel safe and valued, and her classroom exudes kindness and respect. Sondra works hard to build a classroom climate and culture optimal for student learning. She exudes positive and enthusiastic energy and engages her students by transforming her room and incorporating intriguing activities. By creating special learning experiences for her students, Sondra instills a love of learning in each of them.”
“Across the state, our educators are working tirelessly to ensure every Tennessee student excels in both their classrooms and communities,” Interim TDE Commissioner Sam Pearcy said. “They dedicate countless hours each day teaching, mentoring, inspiring, and motivating their students; they cultivate a love of learning and invest in their students’ academic and future success. I am honored to recognize these hard working and committed Tennessee educators.”
“Franklin Special School District, and especially the students, are fortunate to have her as their teacher over the years,” State Rep. Sam Whitson said.
“Her dedication is an inspiration to all Tennessee teachers who work hard every day to serve their students,” State Sen. Majority Leader Jack Johnson added.
