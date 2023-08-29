The Department of Education announced on Friday, Aug. 25, that Franklin Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Sondra Wilson-Martin was named the Middle Tennessee Grand Division the Teacher of the Year.
Wilson-Martin was chosen as the winner of the contest out of a pool of nine finalists in the Middle Tennessee Grand Division.
The contest, which is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Education, announced Wilson-Martin as the winner at the Fisher Center at Belmont University during a special program hosted by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS).
“Congratulations to all the educators honored at the Teacher of the Year celebration,” said Commissioner of Education Lizzette Reynolds. “Each awardee demonstrates excellence in education and serves as a model on how to support their students and communities.”
To qualify for Teacher of the Year, candidates must have been teaching full-time for at least three years, have a track record of exceptional gains in student learning, and be effective school and community leaders. Districts were able to nominate one educator from each grade band. From over 260 applications, 27 regional semi-finalists were identified by a statewide selection committee, and nine finalists were selected from this group and represented at Friday night’s celebration.
With the win, Wilson-Martin was also named one of three finalists for the title of Tennessee Teacher of the Year which eventually went to Missy Testerman of Rogersville City Schools.
Wilson-Martin, an 11-year teaching veteran, has worked at Franklin Elementary for the past three years.
“Sondra is an extremely gifted teacher who is deeply respected by our faculty, staff, and parents in our school community,” Franklin Elementary Principal Dr. April Carrigan said.
“She is an expert at making her students feel safe and valued, and her classroom exudes kindness and respect. Sondra works hard to build a classroom climate and culture optimal for student learning. She creates memorable learning experiences for her students that are both fun and challenging. She exudes positive and enthusiastic energy and engages her students by transforming her room and incorporating intriguing activities. By creating special learning experiences for her students, Sondra instills a love of learning in each of them.”
All nine finalists will serve on the department’s Teacher Advisory Council for the duration of the 2023-24 school year. This council acts as a working group of expert teachers to provide feedback and inform the work of the department throughout the school year.
“Sondra represents the best of the dedicated professionals who are committed to preparing Tennessee’s future generations of citizens and leaders," said Rep. Sam Whitson, who resides over District 65 which covers part of Williamson County.
"Our community is blessed to have the best public schools in our nation. Franklin Special School District’s teachers and staff are steadfast leaders in working with parents and students to ensure education excellence in every classroom. I am happy for Sondra for this great recognition of her outstanding devotion to her profession, Franklin Special School District, and especially the students fortunate to have her as their teacher over the years.”
“It is an honor to congratulate Sondra Wilson-Martin for being recognized as a teacher of the year finalist," state Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson said. "Through her outstanding work she is transforming the lives of young people and empowering students to reach their full potential. Her dedication is an inspiration to all Tennessee teachers who work hard every day to serve their students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.