Franklin Special School District broke ground on their future central office complex on Wednesday, June 21, which is expected to be complete in 2025.
According to an FSSD news release, the two-building complex will be located on Eddy Lane, featuring a 38,400-square-foot Central Office building and 12,400-square-foot Facilities and Transportation Center.
“We are excited to offer a more innovative and modernized space to work, gather and welcome the community,” FSSD Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden said. “Having all of our district staff in one place will improve efficiency and communication as well as foster our organizational community as we continue to do the important work of providing a world-class education for our students.”
The complex will also include an open-air courtyard, a 2,800-square-foot assembly space with integrated audiovisual technology, kitchen and cafeteria space, loading and storage areas, and a wellness area.
“We’re honored to be a part of this special project and are grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Franklin Special School District,” Steve Griffin, Principal at Wold Architects and Engineers said. “Supporting the communities in which we live and work is our priority, and we’re proud to continue designing innovative buildings with a historic touch to represent Franklin’s unique architecture.”
“We are thrilled to bring this vision to life and construct a more expansive and efficient space for the Franklin Special School District community,” John Strack, Executive Vice President of Nabholz Corporation added. “This project aligns directly with our purpose to serve our clients and build our communities, supporting residents, students, faculty, staff and families throughout Franklin for many years to come.”
