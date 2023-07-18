Franklin Special School District Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden has been named the 2024 TOSS-AASA Mid Cumberland Superintendent of the Year.
Snowden was recognized during Monday’s FSSD school board meeting by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) Executive Director Dr. Dale Lynch.
“You have one of the best there is, not just in our entire state, but in our country as well,” Lynch told the board, calling Snowden a “leader among leaders.”
