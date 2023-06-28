The Franklin Special School District announced the promotion of two long-time administrators to lead Poplar Grove Middle School and Moore Elementary School. Dr. John Paul “J.P.” Orman and and Dr. Amanda Muniz will serve as principal for the respective schools.
“With nine years of experience as assistant principal at PGMS, there is no one more capable or ready to take on this leadership role,” FSSD Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden said in a release. “Dr. Orman has helped to lead the school through challenging circumstances as well as exciting changes. His focus on the whole child, including academics, the arts, innovative program offerings, and social and emotional well-being, provides students with the tools, experience, and knowledge they need to succeed in high school and beyond.”
“This will be the start of my 10th year at PGMS, and I could not be more thrilled to start in this new role,” Orman said. “Poplar Grove has a rich history and reputation for success, and I am honored to be part of our past and future. I look forward to partnering with families and supporting our students, faculty, and community.”
Muniz will begin her new role beginning July 1.
“Dr. Muniz has provided exceptional leadership at Freedom Middle School as an assistant principal for the past eight years and we look forward to working with her in her new role,” Snowden said. “With over 19 years in education, Dr. Muniz has demonstrated excellence in many areas of school leadership. She helped to lead her school administrative team through many challenging circumstances as well as very exciting changes. Now, her focus will be to build on the previous successes of Moore Elementary and the work of the outstanding faculty and staff as they continue to provide exceptional academic and social experiences to benefit the whole child.”
“I am beyond excited to be stepping into the role of principal at Moore Elementary! Building relationships, being visible and available, and supporting faculty and staff as a student-centered instructional leader will be my top priorities as principal,” Muniz said. “It is a true honor to have the opportunity to lead a school with such a positive presence in the community, one with evidence of ongoing academic excellence that would not be possible without the passion and commitment of involved families, faculty, and staff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.